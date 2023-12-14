Lingering Crisis: Rivers Govt Demolishes State’s Assembly Complex, Justifies Action

The power tussle rocking Rivers State took a macabre twist yesterday morning when bulldozers pulled down the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt, the state capital. In recent weeks the simmering feud between Governor Sim Fubara and his immediate predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over control of the political structures in the state has heated up with assembly members loyal to the minister attempting to impeach the governor.

Only 24 hours ago, a number of them (25) defected from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) ostensibly to continue their moves to remove the governor despite a court order blocking them from sitting. Matters appeared to have come to a head with yesterday’s demolition of the Assembly. Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has explained the reason for the demolition exercise.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, gave the explanation in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday morning. Johnson said it was due to the fire that gutted the complex and destroyed property worth millions of naira, which he said rendered the facility unfit for legislation. He further said the state government has already provided an alternative place for the lawmakers to carry on their affairs pending the rebuilding of the complex. The statement read: “The Rivers State Government says the decision to demolish and rebuild the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex was due to the structural defects which arose mainly as a result of the recent explosion and fire incident which rendered the main building unfit for human use.

“After the visit of the governor to inspect the level of damage done to the building on the day of the fire incident, it became necessary to invite professionals to advise the government on the “It would be recalled that on the night of the attack on the complex, explosive dynamite were used to attack the complex which shook it to foundation. “There were visible cracks on the walls after- wards, and the entire structure looked frail and unsafe for legislative business “After the assessment of the integrity of the complex, the experts warned the government that continuing to use the building in its present state would be disastrous.” An explosion rocked the House of Assembly complex in October.

The incident came amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara The commissioner further said the government had tried all cost-saving measures towards the repair of the complex until it bowed to the superior view of rebuilding the complex into a more befitting edifice. “In the interim, the Riv- ers State Government has provided an alternative venue for the House of Assembly to conduct their affairs pending the rebuilding of the complex,” the statement added.