Lingering Attacks, Kidnapping Of Students Keep Nigeria On Edge

…as security experts decry situation, call for policy reform on SPS

Despite the inauguration of the School Protec‑ tion Squad by the Nigerian Police across the country, kidnapping of students, especially in secondary schools still persist in northern parts of the country.

The recent abduction of more than three hundred students and teachers from St Mary’s School in Papiri, Niger State, has shown that the threat has not disappeared; even after the police launched the School Protection Squad (SPS) earlier this year, the challenge persists.

It was learnt that the SPS was created to give schools a dedicated security team, deploy modern gadgets, and work with local hunters and tactical units to protect schools and students, especially in the Northern and other parts of the country in general.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, during the launch of the SPS, said it’s a “proactive initiative” that will combine surveillance, rapid‑response centres and community collaboration in the protection of schools and students.

Number of students abducted

In a recent intelligence report, it was learnt that 7,568 students were abducted and 1,130 incidents were recorded between July 2024 and June 2025, in dif‑ ferent schools in the Northern part of the country.

A non-governmental Organisation, Save the Children International says more than 1,680 school children have been kidnapped since the Chibok students abduction. The figures vary because of different agencies tracking different populations of school children.

Expert

A group of security experts have decried the lingering attacks and kidnapping and the recent upsurge in the abduction of school children in North‑ ern Nigeria, saying it has become a growing concern among Nigerians, especially parents and teachers in the various institutions.

A security expert, Mr. Johnson Omoregie said protecting schools in Northern Nigeria requires a combination of security measures, community in‑ volvement, and long‑term development strategies.

He said deployment of police or military units to vulnerable schools, especially in areas that have experienced attacks or kidnappings and also installing perimeter fencing, lighting, and secure gates will be of great help, adding that schools should provide safe rooms or reinforced classrooms where students can take shelter during an incident.

He added that every school should be equipped with alarm systems or simple communication tools so that teachers can quickly alert authorities in terms of emergency in their various schools.

Increase training for local police and community vigilances on how to respond to school attacks, emphasising the protection of civilians and rapid evacuation and enhance intelligence gathering in the region to identify threats before they materialise, while respecting civil liberties should also be considered.

He also urged the government to ensure that investigations into school related crimes are thorough and perpetrators prosecuted, so as to deter future attacks. The Federal Government he said need to establish a dedicated federal agency or task force that monitors school safety across the North, collect data on incidents, and coordinate responses among the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Interior, and state authorities.

Omoregie, however said engaging the communities that surround schools will help build trust and gather intelligence. Programs that involve parents, religious leaders, and local youths in school manage‑ ment committees can create early‑warning networks for suspicious activity.

When community members feel they have a stake in the safety of schools, they are more likely to report threats and cooperate with authorities. Addressing the root causes of insecurity he added can reduce the appeal of groups that target schools.

Investing in economic opportunities, such as vocational training and cash‑transfer schemes for at‑risk youths can lower recruitment incentives. Improving access to quality education by building more classrooms, providing learning materials, and training teachers also makes schools less vulnerable, as they become valued community assets rather than soft targets, he added.

Strict laws

Omoregie urged the Federal Government to enact stricter penalties for attacks on educational facilities and ensure that investigations are prompt and transparent.

A dedicated judicial unit for school‑related crimes should be established and it could help in bringing the perpetrators to justice and signal that such attacks will not be tolerated. Coordination among different tiers of government and between civilian and security agencies needs improvement.

He added that protection of schools in Nigeria needs a multi-faceted strategy combining immediate security enhancements, community partnership, economic development and robust legal measures.

Lack of fund stalls SPS

Executive Director, the Rule of law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, said the resurgence of killings and kidnappings shows that Nigeria is still failing in its most basic duty of protect‑ ing lives.

Nwanguma said rescuing victims without arresting perpetrators is not success. “It is a temporary relief that guarantees future abductions. When kidnappers walk free, they return to the business with greater confidence.

He said if government officials truly know the sponsors of bandits as many top officials of government have openly said, Nigerians deserve to know their names.

Silence only fuels suspicion of complicity or political protection. The same applies to so-called negotiators including Sheikh Ahmed Gumi who enjoys unfettered access to criminal camps; they must be investigated. Anyone found aiding or profiting from kidnappings should be arrested, no matter how con‑ nected. “Ransom money moves through banks and cash de‑ liveries.

Nigeria has the in‑ telligence capacity to trace it, the fact that these networks are not being exposed or prosecuted points to weak co‑ ordination and the presence of compromised insiders.

“What we need now is po‑ litical will: name and pros‑ ecute the financiers, clean up the security agencies, track ransom flows, and enforce a transparent national hostage policy. Until we dismantle the full ecosystem – sponsors, col‑ laborators, negotiators, and corrupt officials – the cycle of abductions will continue.

“From Kebbi to Kogi, Kwara to Maiduguri, school children are not spared from the sorrow and anguish, the School Protection Squad in the North proves ineffective against school kidnap‑ pings due to underfunding, which hampers their sustained patrols despite national rollouts.”

He said the deployment of SPS to states like Katsina failed to prevent bandit incursions on remote schools, as only a fraction of over 170 schools received consistent coverage.

The Safe Schools Initiative stalls in 30 states amid rising abductions, lack of funding amid banditry, weak intelligence sharing, and lack of technology like surveillance leaves SPS unable to counter motorcycle raids or forest hideouts of bandits effectively.

Policy reform

Another security expert, Mr. Femi Adeniji said the Federal Government needs a new policy reform to strengthen school protection coordina‑ tion in Northern Nigeria. Adeniji noted that each state in the North needs to implement it and fund it, this will make the Safe School Initiative effective.

“Enhance funding and dedicate budgets for surveillance drones, sophisticated Command , Control Centres, and regional monitoring hubs to support SPS operations amid persistent kid‑ nappings.”

According to Adeniji, “the Safe Schools Ini‑ tiative has received more than $20 million from government and donors, but only a tiny fraction of schools are actually registered on the monitoring platform of the Safe School Initiative. “Some of the schools the Safe School Initiative handlers claim they were protecting has no fences, watch‑towers, armed guards or even basic communication gear, the squad can’t be present where there is no gadgets to work with.

Many northern state governments have also shown little willingness to back the program, leaving rural schools without any protection at all. “The Federal Government also diverts troops to other operations, so the security forces that should support the SPS are often overstretched.

There is lack of transparency about how the funds are spent, in practice, the squad ends up reacting after kidnappings rather than preventing them and villagers also needs to be integrated into the security plan.”

Protection of schools

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, had called on the Federal Government and its relevant agencies to beef up security around schools nationwide to prevent killings, kidnapping and other vices.

He also called on governments at all levels to adopt policies that strengthen security awareness across the country, particularly within the education sector. He said the call became imperative in view of the rising spate of insecurity, especially attacks and kidnapping of school pupils across the country.

He said the recent development demanded a fundamental change in how security is perceived and taught in society. Soyinka said: “We need policies that instill security consciousness in our citizens. Security should be treated with such seriousness that it becomes a discipline taught in schools.”

He added that the issue of security should not be left in the hands of the government and its agencies, rather it calls for collaborative efforts. He noted that the current crisis cut across social classes and professions, affecting farmers, students, teachers, health workers, and even traditional rulers.

He warned that the situation has reached a critical point, saying, “Kidnapping now affects every sector. When insecurity reaches this level, urgent and drastic steps are necessary to prevent future occurrences.”

Police protect schools in Yobe

The Yobe State Commissioner of Police (CP), Emmanuel Ado, has ordered the deployment of police personnel in schools, critical infrastructure and communities across the state, as part of measures to foil any possible bandit attacks in the state.

Ado issued the directive at a strategic secu‑ rity conference with sectional heads in line with the vision and reform initiatives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, aimed at strengthening and repositioning the police to confront emerging security threats.

This was contained in a statement by the state police spokesperson, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim. Abdulkarim noted that the conference followed a recent closure of all boarding schools by the state government as a proactive measure against insurgency.

“During the briefing, the Commissioner of Police issued operational directives for immedi‑ ate deployment of enhanced security strategies around schools, public infrastructures, and communities across the state.

“He charged DPOs and tactical commanders to develop robust action plans and engage more closely with community leaders, vigilance groups, and neighbourhood watch to ensure an inclusive and secure environment.

“He ordered the strengthening of visibility policing, intensive patrols, night detachments, and rapid-response tactics to ensure swift intervention against any threat of kidnapping, insurgency, or criminal syndicates,” the spokes‑ person said.

He, however, said that these could be better achieved through inter-agency collaboration, early-warning and intelligence-sharing mechanisms and the activation of community-driven security structures.

Abdulkarim reassured the command’s determination and commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens in and around school environments. “The commissioner, therefore, calls on residents to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and to continue supporting security agencies with timely information to sustain peace and stability across the state,” he said.