Liner sets standard at Lekki Port on GHG emissions’ reduction

The International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) revised GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions strategy has set critical targets that will require a significant and accelerated shift to zero-emission fuels. It was revealed that the strategy’s target of 70 per cent reduction in absolute emissions would require average ship to reduce its GHG intensity by 90 per cent by 2040. Ahead of this target, CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics, is charting a greener future with its unwavering commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Environmental benefits

For instance, with the recent arrival of CMA CGM Scandola, the first LNG-powered containership to dock at Lekki Port, the shipping company has put other liners calling at the port on their toes as it has invested nearly $15 billion in decarbonising its fleet. Currently operating 35 dualfuel LNG-powered vessels, CMA CGM said it aimed to have nearly 120 of such ships capable of using decarbonised fuels like BioLNG and e-methane by 2028, noting that these cleaner fuels offer considerable environmental benefits, reducing sulfur emissions by up to 99 per cent, nitrogen oxide emissions by 92 per cent, and particulate matter by 91per cent compared to traditional fuels.

Partnership

Understanding the need for broader collaboration, CMA CGM has also established strategic partnerships to diversify its fuel sources and accelerate decarbonisation across all transportation and logistics activities, leading to the creation of the Pulse, CMA CGM Energy Fund with a $1.5 billion budget over five years to accelerate the decorbonisation of all the sea, land, air transportation and logistics activities worldwide demonstrates this commitment to innovation and collective action.

Achievement

In 2023 alone, the group successfully reduced its CO2 emissions by an impressive one million tonnes. The Head of CMA CGM Africa, Stéphane Courquin, said that the deployment of the new generation vessel on its WAX service from Asia to West Africa and from West Africa to Asia marked a new stage in its partnership with Nigerian importers, customers, local authorities and partners. He explained: “We are determined to continue to support the immense potential of African logistics, paving the way for a dynamic and growing economy. “With a presence in Nigeria for over 17 years, CMA CGM employs over 90 staff members across four offices and offers six mainline services calling at Lekki Freeport terminal, as well as the ports of Onne, Apapa and Tin can connecting the region to major global destinations. Also, the shipping company stressed that it had supported Nigerian exporters by providing ship consignment and transport services for key commodities such as cocoa, cashew nuts, cotton rubber and fruits.

Commendation

Expressing happiness, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said that the Federal Government was very proud to be associated with this milestone deployment by CMA CGM group, noting that it was very much in tandem with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Green House Gas (GHG) Strategy 2023, which envisages a reduction in carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40 per cent by the year 2030. Oyetola explained that the ministry was convinced that shipping had a pivotal role to play in global decarbonisation efforts, stressing that this was why he would commend the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s compliance with the ministerial directive to take cognisance of global energy transition in its port modernisation project by deliberately factoring measures that promote energy efficiency. He said: “Apart from its distinctive feature of eco-friendliness, Scandola ranks among the largest container ships to be calling in West Africa with 15,000 TEUs. “Lekki Deep Seaport’s natural depth of 16 meters added to its multifaceted efficiencies, stateof-the-art equipment and robust infrastructure which offers a capacity of up to 1.2 million TEUs in this phase 1 positions the port to serve as a mega transshipment hub to Nigeria’s neighboring countries in the Gulf of Guinea and beyond. “With shipping volumes promising to get higher, forward looking investments such as the one we are gathered here to celebrate will certainly have a big impact in the long run.

Eco-friendly port

“The imperative of making our ports eco-friendly is no fluke. We will continue to support the NPA in its efforts at ensuring stakeholders’ compliance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) sulphur regulation on Nigerian Waterways. The driver of this change is the need to minimise the air pollution created in the shipping industry by reducing the sulphur content of the fuels that ships use. So transition to the use of natural gas which is more environmentally friendly by vessels plying our waterways is a most welcome development. “To put action behind our word, we have taken concrete steps towards the procurement of necessary tools to enhance NPA’s capacity for sulphur analysis as well as put in place a sanction regime for vessels who contravene the sulphur regulations. This is driven by in the larger national interest due to the fact that Nigeria’s gas quality is reputed to be high and virtually without sulphur. “I have said all of these to show that we align with the global discourse which posits that the reduction in the use of heavy hydrocarbons and increasing the use of LNG in maritime transport could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and other pollution arising from international trade.”

Last Line

Government agencies in the maritime sector must ensure stakeholders’ compliance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) sulphur regulation on Nigerian Waterways.