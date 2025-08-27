Liner Introduces Direct Shipping Service From Asia To Nigeria

Mediterranean Shipping company (MSC) has launched a new direct service, the Iroko, which will connect key ports in China and Singapore with destinations in ports in Nigeria and other West Africa. The new service is set to commence on September 10 and is a strategic move to strengthen MSC’s presence in the region.

According to the company, the new Iroko service will operate on a weekly basis, providing direct connections to the Nigeria, Congo Republic, Benin and Angola.

It added that the direct calls to Lagos and Onne were intended to support growth in the Nigerian market, while the direct connection to Cotonou will reinforce the company’s presence in Benin, stressing that the port rotation for the service would be Ningbo, Nansha, Singapore, Pointe Noire, Cotonou, Lagos, Onne, Lobito, and Singapore, before returning to Xiamen.

The service is designed to offer significant transit time improvements, particularly to Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Namibia, through its first port call at Pointe Noire. Additionally, it noted that the service would provide a direct link from Lobito to China specifically for export cargo.

The company explained that the launch of the Iroko service was part of its ongoing commitment to being a key logistics partner for Africa. By adding this standalone service, the company aims to enhance its network and meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable shipping solutions between Asia and West Africa.