Late in August 2025, Lindau, a serene island tucked away in a part of Germany, provided another opportunity for Nobel laureates to educate, inspire and connect with young scientists towards shaping the future and making the planet a haven for development. It was the 8th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings in Economic Sciences.

As usual, the meeting dazzled participants as it has always been since 1951 when Franz Karl Heinz and Gustav Wilhelm Parade initiated steps to bring together distinguished eggheads that are working tirelessly and bent on battling challenges in order to make the planet remain habitable.

It was indeed an inspiration to the participants as the warm atmosphere revealed laureates that are desirous of handing the baton of positive change to an equally eager army of young scientists from across the globe. With a sense of dedication and commitment, the organisers of the Meetings provided an atmosphere where all the guests had access to rub minds with one another and gain insights into any subject of interest.

Among the laureates were Simon H. Johnson (2024 Economic Sciences); John M. Jumper (2024 Chemistry); Moungi G. Bawendi (2023 Chemistry); Anne L’Huillier (2023 Physics); Douglas W. Diamond (2022 Economic Sciences); Philip H. Dybvig (2022 Economic Sciences); Guido W. Imbens (2021 Economic Sciences); Emmanuelle Charpentier (2020 Chemistry); Akira Yoshino (2019 Chemistry); Frances H. Arnold (2018 Chemistry); Paul M. Romer (2018 Economic Sciences); Donna Strickland (2018 Physics); Sir Gregory P. Winter (2018 Chemistry); Thomas C. Südhof (2013 Physiology/Medicine); Ada E. Yonath (2009 Chemistry), and Roderick MacKinnon (2003 Chemistry).

Purpose and vision

Welcoming the participants, the President of the Council, Countess Bettina Bernadotte, described economics as a young family member in the spectrum of the Lindau Meetings, as it is to the entire Nobel cosmos.

She said since the first economics meeting in 2004, this very relevant discipline had developed into a fully fledged and highly sought-after young family member of the Lindau family. “And speaking of family, it is wonderful that in our case, family and Lindau friends and partners encompass such a remarkable circle of people.

“And I am delighted to welcome a few persons by name who bring special greetings to Lindau from their respective countries and institutions or whom we will be honoring today,” she said. Bernadotte, who specifically acknowledge some distinguished individuals, including a former Prime Minister of Italy and former President of European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, among other prominent individuals, said the Lindau Meetings wanted to encourage everyone as well as the public to take a look at and invest energy and effort into the big picture.

“Lindau is a truly global event and we owe this to you dear laureates, whose enthusiasm and commitment make this meetings possible and truly special. “Thank you so much for taking the time to come, sharing your knowledge and perspectives, and thus engaging in Lindau trite…educate, inspire connect. “And we owe to you dear young scientists.

So particularly extend to you a warm welcome, 280 young scientists representing various disciplines of economic sciences, 56 nationalities and 47 countries of university affiliation. “To your being here and later keeping the contact with your fellow as members of our worldwide network of alumni, more than 12,000 alumni since the year 2000 at the core of Lindau trite…educate inspire connect. Warm welcome to you too.

“We wish you a stellar career be it in science, business or in the public sector. Some of you might even become a scientic chair at Lindau. One you share a message with us.

Growing strong

“We are happy to say that next year the Lindau Meetings will turn 75. Many people have contributed to this continues pursuit. I would particularly like to.highlight two groups here…our arcade mk IV partners, national academies, universities and scientific organisations covering the entire globe.

And today. Expressed gratitude to partners and supporters,” she added. Looking back to the years of the last economic meetings in 2022, she said the pandemic was still very palpable, stressing that: “For all of us, science can help us overcome great challenges.

There are many more challenges to be solved as we want to pass this planet to our children. “Climate change, growing gaps between rich and poor, communication, technology can work for everybody with water, food supply.

This is a world that is undergoing change. “To many of you dear laureates, so many of you have voiced their concerns and the worries have not decreased.”

Lectures

The laureates took time to deliver lectures in their areas of expertise with David M. Beasley anchoring his lecture on the subject “Modern Trends in Food Insecurity and Its Impact on Global and Local Economies.”

This was followed by Robert C. Merton’s “Financial Engineering and Derivatives to Manage Country Risks and Improve Sovereign Policy Implementation,” Lars Peter Hansen “Uncertainty, Social Valuation, and Climate Change Policy,”and Joseph E. Stiglitz, “International Trade Rules for Equitable Dynamic Efficiency in a World With Endogenous Technology:

What’s Next After the WTO?” Others are Yael Tauman Kalai, “Compressing Proofs Using Cryptography,” and Sir Christopher A. Pissarides, Skills for the Future,” Daniel L. McFadden, “Consumers and Markets – What Can Go Wrong?” The lectures also involved James J. Heckman, “Relating Cognitive Skills and Personality Traits to Economic Preferences:

A Study of Chinese Children,” Roger B. Myerson, “Focal Coordination and Language in Human Evolution,” Eric S. Maskin, “An Election Method Resistant to Strategic Voting,” Joshua D. Angrist, “In Real-World Randomized Trials, Intentions Are Good but Instrumental Variables Are Better (exception: excerpt only),” Robert J. Aumann, “The Evolution of Economic Behaviour,” Simon H. Johnson, “Technology and Global Inequality in the Age of AI,” and Sir Oliver D. Hart, (Citizen Investors), among others.

Memorable tour

The 8th Lindau Nobel Meeting in Economic Sciences ended with a cherished tradition: the boat trip from Lindau to Mainau Island. There, the meeting ended with a Panel Discussion referring to the most recent Economics Prize: “Institutions and Development: Good for a Few or Empowering the Many?” In addition to the yearly Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting in the natural sciences, a Lindau Nobel Meeting in Economic Sciences is held every three years.

Now, the spotlight has been on Economic Sciences, with about 300 Young Scientists and 22 – mostly Economics – Laureates engaging in an intensive week of exchange.

Looking at both Meetings, Lindau 2025 featured 11 Laureate premieres, proof of the fact that the Lindau Spirit is not only attractive to regular participants (up to 28 meetings), but also to Nobel Prize novices: John M. Jumper (2024 Chemistry), Simon H. Johnson (2024 Economics), Moungi G. Bawendi (2023 Chemistry), Douglas W. Diamond (2022 Economics), Philip H. Dybvig (2022 Economics), Guido W. Imbens (2021 Economics), Akira Yoshino (2019 Chemistry), Sir M. Stanley Whittingham (2019 Chemistry), Paul M. Romer (2018 Economics), Sir Gregory P. Winter (2018 Chemistry), and Thomas C. Südhof (2013 Physiology/Medicine).

In total, 54 Nobel Laureates and around 900 Young Scientists representing 93 nationalities attended the Lindau Meetings in 2025. Along with them, multiple high-profile participants from science, business, politics, and (social) media took part. Since 1951, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings have welcomed more than 36,000 Young Scientists and a total of 446 Nobel Laureates to Lake Constance – 376 from Physics, Chemistry, and Physiology/Medicine, 59 from the Economic Sciences, as well as 9 Peace and 2 Literature Laureates.

“This year’s Meetings have demonstrated once again the exceptional expertise and genuine passion of our participants. With such outstanding accomplishments as a basis, we approach 2026 and the 75th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting with great anticipation”, summarizes Countess Bettina Bernadotte, President of the Council.

Professor Jürgen Kluge, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, concludes about the 2025 Meetings: “The discussions in Lindau this summer have illustrated the profound importance of scientific collaboration for society.

This exceptional opportunity for dialogue on pressing scientific issues reaffirms the lasting importance of connecting generations of scientists. We are especially grateful to all the Nobel Laureates and to our many supporters, such as Mario Draghi and José Manuel Barroso, who make a Meeting like ours possible.”

Key Themes and Highlights 2025

Throughout both Meetings, many topical issues challenging societies worldwide were discussed by Nobel Laureates and leading Young Scientists. Starting with chemistry, artificial intelligence in chemical research, sustainability, and science diplomacy were on the agenda for the 74th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting.

The 8th Lindau Nobel Meeting in Economic Sciences addressed further pressing global challenges, focusing on research and innovation in a tripolar world, the fragility of financial systems, new approaches to climate policies and international cooperation, as well as political/administrative institutions and development.

Looking ahead

Anticipating the 2026 Anniversary: 75th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting Looking ahead, 2026 will mark a milestone: the 75th Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting will take place from 28 June to 3 July. It will be truly interdisciplinary in nature. On the one hand, the Meeting will bring together Nobel Laureates from all Nobel Prize disciplines in the natural sciences and economics.

On the other hand, the Lindau Academic Partners have been invited to nominate undergraduate, master, and doctoral students as well as young postdoctoral scientists doing research at the intersection of at least two Nobel disciplines (physics, chemistry, and physiology or medicine) or at the intersection of one Nobel discipline and another discipline from the natural or even social sciences. Around 600 outstanding Young Scientists from all over the world will be selected to participate in the Anniversary Meeting.

Last line

Young Scientists interested in applying for participation in 2026 can start right away by carefully reviewing the information about the current Academic Partners on our website and contact the respective institution to learn about specific application requirements.