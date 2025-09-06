Linda Osifo: How Auditioning For My First Major Role Made A Director Cry

Linda Osifo is one actress who has carved a niche for herself in the industry and has featured in remarkable movies. The self-acclaimed ‘melanin goddess’ relocated to Lagos 12 years ago to pursue her acting career and ever since it has been from one big project to another. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she spoke about her personal views, challenges and other issues.

In what ways do you feel you’ve grown as an actress so far?

I will say my growth is in dimensions. I can’t compare where I am today to 10 years ago in my career. But I feel I’ve grown in my ability to inhabit diverse characters and portray their emotions authentically; I’ve become more confident in my craft and comfortable taking on challenging roles; I’ve learned to collaborate more effectively with directors, fellow actors, and crew members; I’ve gained a deeper appreciation for the storytelling aspect of acting and its impact on audiences; I’ve developed a stronger work ethic and dedication to continuous learning and growth in my craft.

What lessons have you learned along the way?

One of the toughest lessons I’ve learned along the way is becoming more resilient in handling rejection and setback. Another lesson is always being positive in times of uncertainty and instability. Acting careers can be unpredictable, with periods of unemployment between gigs, but being consistent will surely pay off eventually.

How did you land your first acting role?

I got my first major acting gig in 2014, and it launched in 2015. This was one year after my stay in Nigeria. I was at a stage where I was sort of getting tired because nothing was really coming through. It was a project I had with Ebony Life and it was for a franchise TV show called Desperate Housewives. It was a big deal for me and I had said to myself that if I get this, I was going to stay in Nigeria forever. it was like a negotiation between God and me, but if it doesn’t, I’d go back and figure something out because Nigeria was already getting stressful. So, I went on the last day of the audition, and the first thing that discouraged me was the number tag that they gave me. I was number 606. So, I was discouraged. But I went into the audition and decided to audition for a character that was minor because I knew so many people would go for the major character. My performance made one of the people conducting the audition cry and I had to beg her to stop. At that moment I knew something had happened, subsequently, I got a call back.

How has auditioning and getting desired roles been for you?

The journey was extremely stressful and I had moments where I felt, when I didn’t get callbacks, it would definitely give me sad moments. Most times, when I got callbacks, I’d think it was something major but it was extra. I was just an extra in the background of the commercial but I was excited. So, I thought to myself that I’d still stay around and as time kept going, I kept auditioning. But you’ve got to find a way to learn how to get around those things. I believe my experiences as a teenager and the things I was doing in communities helped me a lot. So, I have had a background in activities that involved competitions. The industry we are in is considered competitive, we are all trying to get something and not everybody can’t do it at the same time, but it’s who best fits it. Now, things have got better. I now have private auditioning.

Who are your biggest influences and inspirations in life?

My parents are my biggest influences and inspirations in life.

What are your thoughts on the criticism that Nollywood films are decreasing in quality?

We should start off by giving credit to the positive aspect of what we are all experiencing now, which is a larger market and bigger brand exposure and advancement in technology and Nollywood as a whole.

From where Nollywood started to where it is, we have tremendously improved and the goal of improvement is the continuation. All we need is a stronger community, a stronger department and more support.

You’ve acted in many blockbusters, what has been the most challenging role you have played?

The most challenging role for me would be the role I played in ‘Devil in Agbada’ because it’s an action film. So, there were moments we had to learn some stunts and do some physical activities than we would do in regular film or average drama. Another film is the one titled ‘Cities of Bastards’, it was the most challenging production, the most challenging character. We shot it in Makoko for almost three weeks. We stayed within the environment, we adapted to it, and we all got sick. We all got another side of living; we became part of the people living there.

After the project, we left with a different mindset. It was a project that taught us an experience we didn’t know was going on in our every day life.

If you could change two things in the Nigerian film industry, what would they be and why?

If I could change anything in the Nigerian film industry, I would definitely ensure there is regulation of piracy and circulation of funds to create better movie productions.

What, according to you, is the best and the toughest part of your job as an actress?

The toughest part is how much time it takes from me. The best part is that acting is a great adventure, with vast opportunities that come with it. I’ve been on a journey where I just want to portray my gift and talent. The results I then get out from it such as stardom and being a dynamic woman is an additional blessing that feels amazing. I relocated back to Nigeria from Canada only to pursue my career in acting, and Nollywood is filled with diverse talents and to be recognised as a vital part of this great industry is an honour. I believe in hardwork, tenacity and dedication. I also work at my own speed; so I’m not comparing my journey with others.

Tell us about Bloom Motion Media

Bloom Motion Media is my latest initiative that I’ve been working on for a year now. It’s my media production company, which produces movies, content and everything relating to the production of media content. BMM came from 10 years of learning and growing as an actress and creative in the entertainment industry. Its purpose is to give back massively to the world through my talent, skills and experiences, while working towards achieving a platform that creates opportunities, brings talents to life, and speaks beyond the visuals.