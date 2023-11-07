Linda Onyesoh Inspires Entrepreneurs To Pursue Passion Amid Challenges At FITCC 2023

Linda Onyesoh has urged entrepreneurs and creatives to stay true to their passion, irrespective of the hurdles and challenges they may experience.

The CEO of Milani Cosmetics Nigeria said this while addressing the audience at the 2nd Edition of the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC), which was held in Houston, Texas, in the United States.

Onyesoh, alongside other beauty entrepreneurs, shared their business journey, including challenges and triumphs, and the importance of resilience and adaptability needed to grow their business in Nigeria.

The panel session “The Nigerian Beauty Revolution: Founder’s Scars & Untold Stories” was hosted by Omolola Faleye, the founder of The MakeUp Fair, Africa’s most prominent beauty tradeshow. Other panellists included Jennifer Uloku of Yanga Beauty, Sidahome Omomene, founder of SOOOPRO Cosmetics, and Stella Ndekile, Founder of Nuban Beauty, as they discussed how to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration among beauty industry stakeholders, allowing Nigerian businesses to buy into international markets and leverage the global demand for their products and services.

Linda Onyesoh, CEO of Milani Cosmetics Nigeria and founder, of Makeup Maven NYNG, a leading Nigeria cosmetic distribution company, recently launched a new beauty line called “Beauty by Aubrey”, in which she emphasised that her love for beauty was the driving force for her consistency and urged aspiring entrepreneurs not to be afraid of stepping outside their comfort zones and to turn their dreams into reality.

The Beauty by Aubrey will bridge the gap for affordable yet luxurious makeup tools and cater to the needs and desires of makeup and skincare enthusiasts, offering an array of exclusive collections.

The Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC) 2023 tagged FITCC Houston, held on Wednesday, 18th, and Thursday, 19th October 2023, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, with a key focus on promoting Nigeria’s non-oil exports and facilitating integrations to global supply-chain networks, hosted leading businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and regulators operating in the commodity, service, creative, fashion and FinTech sectors in Nigeria and the United States.

The participants were able to explore partnership, co-creation, and foreign direct investment opportunities from curated market access engagements, investment and partnership opportunities, and extended brand exposure.

Founded by Linda Onyesoh, a seasoned beauty expert with a deep-rooted dedication to inclusivity and holistic well-being, Beauty By Aubrey aims to redefine the beauty industry.