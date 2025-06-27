Linc Edochie’s Estranged Wife Deactivates Instagram Account

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Linc Edochie, Yinka Theisen has revealed she will be stepping away from social media following intense criticism and online trolling.
This is coming following the public fallout between Theisen and Linc Edochie, who ended their relationship after she reportedly shared the phone number of May Yul-Edochie, the estranged wife of his brother Yul Edochie, on social media.
The incident sparked widespread outrage, with many online users criticizing Theisen’s actions.
However, in a recent post shared on her Instagram page, Theisen cited the overwhelming toxicity she has faced online as the reason for quitting social media.
She expressed a desire to focus on the people closest to her, noting that the current digital climate has become too harsh to bear.
READ ALSO:
- Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Welcome Third Child.
- Netizens React As Yul Edochie Snub Daughter’s Birthday
- Yul Edochie Praises Judy Austin As She Shows Off Baby Bump.
She wrote: “Just to let everyone know. I will be taking a break off social media to focus on people dearest to me. This toxicity is beyond my imagination and I know it is fueled by the greed of monetization.
“It is my prayer that these folks who fabricate things, will find another subject. Good luck to the next person. I conquered and trust me when i say no degree of hate can ever take God’s blessings. Love indeed conquers all!!”
Hours after making the post, she deactivated her Instagram account.