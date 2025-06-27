Linc Edochie’s Estranged Wife Deactivates Instagram Account

However, in a recent post shared on her Instagram page, Theisen cited the overwhelming toxicity she has faced online as the reason for quitting social media.

She expressed a desire to focus on the people closest to her, noting that the current digital climate has become too harsh to bear.

READ ALSO:

She wrote: “Just to let everyone know. I will be taking a break off social media to focus on people dearest to me. This toxicity is beyond my imagination and I know it is fueled by the greed of monetization.

“It is my prayer that these folks who fabricate things, will find another subject. Good luck to the next person. I conquered and trust me when i say no degree of hate can ever take God’s blessings. Love indeed conquers all!!”

Hours after making the post, she deactivated her Instagram account.