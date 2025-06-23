Linc Edochie Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Share

Nigerian actor, Linc Edochie has broken his breaks silence amid the ongoing drama between his new wife, Yinka and her sister-in-law, May Edochie.

The drama started after Yinka accused May Edochie’s fans of cyberbullying, sparking a heated online exchange between the two sides.

It further escalated after Yinka shared May Edochie’s phone number online, but May remains unfazed as evidenced in social media posts.

Amid the ongoing buzz, Linc Edochie breaks silence and unfollows Yinka on Instagram.

In a recent Facebook post, he clarified that he didn’t endorse any attack on May Edochie, contrary to implications after Yinka posted May’s number online.

He said: “For the records, I did not endorse the recent attacks on May neither did I endorse posting her number online which has triggered meaningless retaliation”,

However, he hinted at a possible split stating, “Better to be alone and at peace than to be in a union filled with landmines. Respect”.

