‘Limited Internet Access, Others Hinder Widespread Adoption Of Digital Payments’

Although Nigeria’s digital payments industry is advancing rapidly, it continues to be hindered by challenges such as limited internet access, unreliable electricity supply and low digital literacy particularly in rural areas, analysts at CSL Research have said.

The analysts stated this while commenting on the latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), which shows that electronic payment transactions in the country surged to N284.99 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, reflecting a 17.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to the N234.49 trillion recorded in the same period of 2024.

Noting that a breakdown of the three-month performance reveals that the highest transaction value occurred in January, when Nigerians conducted transactions worth N100 trillion via electronic platforms, the analysts opined that, “Nigeria’s digital payments sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by rising market demand, progressive regulatory policies, technological advancements, and a vibrant fintech ecosystem.”

They further stated: “At the heart of this transformation is the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) platform a real-time, account-based interbank payment system launched in 2011. Now deeply integrated into multiple banking channels, including internet banking, mobile apps, USSD, PoS terminals, ATMs, and physical bank branches, NIP has become the preferred method for fund transfers nationwide due to its speed, reliability, and convenience.

“This growth is further bolstered by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing cashless policy, which limits cash transactions while actively promoting digital alternatives. Together, this regulatory measure and the increasing demand for fast, secure, and accessible financial services have significantly accelerated the adoption of electronic payments across the country.”

The analysts also noted that as one of Africa’s fintech leaders, Nigeria is home to prominent players such as Interswitch, Flutterwave, and Paystack- companies, which they pointed out, “have attracted significant international investment and driven innovation in digital financial services.”

They, however, stated that “the steady rise of fintech startups offering mobile money solutions, payment gateways, and peer-topeer (P2P) platforms is expanding consumer choice and fostering healthy market competition. “Despite this remarkable progress, key challenges persist.

Limited internet access, unreliable electricity supply, and low digital literacy particularly in rural areas continue to hinder the widespread adoption of digital payments. Bridging these infrastructure and education gaps will be critical to unlocking the sector’s full potential. Cybersecurity remains another pressing concern.”

In addition, the analysts pointed out that: “The surge in digital transactions has increased exposure to fraud and other cyber threats, making robust security measures and user trust essential.” Thus, according to the analysts, for Nigeria to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth, the country has to implement targeted initiatives, “to address infrastructure deficits, reduce transaction costs, and strengthen cybersecurity.