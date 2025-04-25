‘Limited Internet Access, Others Hinder Broader Adoption Of Digital Payments’

Share

Although Nigeria’s digital payment industry is on a strong growth trajectory, it continues to be hindered by challenges such as limited internet access, unstable power supply, and low levels of digital literacy, particularly in rural communities, analysts at CSL Research have said.

The analysts stated this in a report focusing on latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), which shows that electronic payment transactions in the country hit a record high of N1.07 quadrillion in 2024.

According to the report, apart from the aforementioned challenges, “Cybersecurity also poses a critical concern, as the rise in digital transactions increases exposure to fraud and cyber threats.”

It stated that bridging the infrastructure and knowledge gaps challenges will be vital to unlocking the industry’s full potential, adding that enhancing security protocols and building user confidence will also be essential to sustaining growth.

Furthermore, the report recommended that address – ing high transaction costs and improving affordability will be key to boosting e-payment adoption among people living in rural areas.

The report partly reads: “According to data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), electronic payment transactions in Nigeria reached a historic high of N1.07 quadrillion in 2024, the first time the country has hit the quadrillion mark.

In dollar terms, this amounts to approximately $702.6 billion, based on the official exchange rate of N1,535/$1 as of December 31, 2024. The surge represents a 79.6 per cent increase from the N600 trillion recorded in 2023.

“The rise reflects a consistent upward trend throughout the year, with the highest monthly transaction value recorded in December 2024, a festive period marked by increased consumer spending.

In that month alone, Nigerians transacted N115.1 trillion via electronic channels, marking the highest monthly figure ever recorded on the NIBSS platform.

In addition to the value increase, the volume of electronic transactions also saw notable growth. NIBSS processed 11.2 billion transactions in 2024, up from 9.7 billion in 2023, representing a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.”

