Limited Higher Education Admission Space Confounds Nigerian Youth

as over 300 varsities can't address access crisis

Reform should take precedence over sheer numbers of institutions –Stakeholders

Varsities will continue to grapple with huge gap between demand and supply –Don

CONSTRAINTS Over 300 universities in the country cannot provide the admission needs of several thousands of students yearly for higher education, particularly in universities, and stakeholders have identified this constraint as a major challenge of the system

With over 300 universities, comprising 73 federal, 67 state and 106 private universities in Nigeria, the crisis of limited admission spaces in the ivory towers has continued to taunt the ambition of aspiring students to acquire higher education.

The constraints of admission spaces in universities, which limit the chances or deny several eligible candidates’ admission access into the university system yearly, has over the years raised concerns among stakeholders, especially parents and students, with a call on the government to address the problem. Going by statistics by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), over a million Nigerian youths out of the almost two million that sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the qualifying examination conducted into Nigerian higher institutions, are unable to secure admission each year.

Every year, millions of Nigerian children sit for the UTME with the hope of acquiring higher education, but sadly for most of the children who fixed their eyes on the dream of university admission, that dream never materialises. According to the latest estimates, between 1.8 and two million candidates take the UTME annually, yet only between 500,000 and 700,000 of them secure admission into Nigeria’s over 300 universities.

This, based on statistics, leaves well over a million qualified young Nigerians locked out of the higher education system not for lack of merit, but because the system lacks the capacity to absorb them.

Faced with the crisis, the government has continued to approve the establishment of more new universities for private individuals, states and even federal government, a development some stakeholders described as “a wrong approach.” Between 2023 and 2025, the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has approved and established no fewer than 69 universities, predominantly private institutions, despite the problem of space constraints is yet to be unresolved.

In view of this, university lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), among other critical stakeholders including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), raised concern and led agitation over what they described as proliferation of universities as constituency projects, and called on the government to halt such an “systemic aberration.”

While access remains an urgent concern, the pursuit of quantity without quality has proven counterproductive

To them, rather than establishing new universities, the government should properly fund the existing ones, equip them adequately in order to expand them to accommodate more students. Faced with this development, the Federal Government recently paused the establishment of new universities with a seven-year moratorium in order to fix the broken system.

Therefore, experts have argued that the issue goes far beyond simply building more institutions. But, while some stakeholders expressed strong belief that additional universities would go a long way in closing the gap, others are insisting that quality, efficiency, and reform should take precedence over sheer numbers of institutions.

Acknowledging and piqued by the constraints, and the urgent need to address such, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who also acknowledged that Nigeria’s higher education system, especially at the higher institution level, needs reform, and not mere expansion.

The Minister, who pointed to the stark inefficiencies in the existing education structure, however, lamented how one of the universities in the Northern part of the country employed 1,200 staff members to serve less than 800 students, while no fewer than 199 universities also recorded less than 100 UTME applications last year with 34 institutions receiving none at all. More worrisome, according to him, was how 64 Colleges of Education attracted zero applicants or student subscription into them.

Following the outcry against the proliferation of universities, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Education recently announced a seven-year moratorium on establishing new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Though, according to the government, the moratorium applies only to federal institutions, leaving state government and private investors the free hand to establish their universities.

Expressing worry over the development, which they blamed on the government’s lack of the right approach, some education pundits said: “Many universities operate below capacity, yet new ones continue to spring up, stretching already limited resources. The result is a structure riddled with inefficiency, duplication, and declining enrollment.

The data reveal not a shortage of universities, but a failure to optimise the ones that already exist.” It was against this backdrop, according to stakeholders, that the Federal Government recently announced a seven-year moratorium on establishing new federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

The decision, though controversial, has been widely described as a prudent move to salvage the ailing system, more importantly as it offers the government a window and ample opportunity to consolidate, rehabilitate and strengthen existing institutions rather than spread resources thinner.

Importantly, the moratorium applies only to federal institutions, leaving state governments and private investors the freedom to apply and establish their institutions, a move that is seen as vital to expanding access and encouraging innovation. On the criticism for approving the establishment of the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos State, the Minister said the President had granted the approval “well before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) adopted its seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal tertiary institutions.”

According to Alausa, the Federal University of Science and Technology, Epe, Lagos; the Federal University of Science and Technology, Kachia, Kaduna State; and the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Tai and Koroma in Ogoni land, Rivers State, were all approved at the same time by the President. He said: “The announcement of the Epe University came later only because the Senate went on its 2025 annual recess before the passage of the establishment bill.

The bill was thus passed on resumption of the National Assembly, leading to a delay in its formal transmission of the bill to Mr President. The Federal Government remains fully committed to enforcing the seven-year moratorium on establishment of new federal tertiary institutions and this Moratorium remains sacrosanct. The Federal Government will not approve any new federal tertiary institutions within that period of moratorium and embargo placed on it.

However, stakeholders, who noted that the success of the suspension would depend on how it is used, stated further that it presents a rare opportunity to take stock, modernise the facilities, improve governance, and align academic programmes with national priorities. Meanwhile, they explained and warned that any pause without proper reform, would be a wasted time, but a window of such embargo used strategically could reshape the entire landscape of tertiary education.

“While access remains an urgent concern, the pursuit of quantity without quality has proven counterproductive, while every year, more than a million qualified students are denied admission due to limited spaces, yet the quality of education in many existing institutions continues to decline,” they added.

The challenge, they insisted, therefore, is to strike a balance in order to expand opportunities while ensuring that universities are adequately equipped with the right autonomy and freedom, infrastructure and academic strength needed to produce graduates that are ready and well-equipped for a global economy. Still on the concern, education analysts identify several interlocking factors behind the crisis, even as they raised concern that several universities admit students mainly due to the limits of their infrastructure, staff and facilities.

Speaking on the development, an educationist, Prof Mildred Azubuike, in a chat with New Telegraph, attributes the persistent crisis of limited admission spaces, particularly in the universities to a growing population, obsession for qualifications and the desperation of parents and students to acquire university education at the expense of other higher institutions. “Universities in Nigeria will continue to grapple with the huge gap between demand and supply,” she said.

Challenges

Meanwhile, several factors have been attributed to the challenges confronting the system, resulting in the limited admission access. For instance, stakeholders noted that even in a situation in which new universities are approved, it often takes years before they could reach full operational capacity.

More pathetic, according to them, is the yet to be addressed chronic underfunding of the education sector which has also remained a key obstacle, as education budgets consistently fall below UNESCO’s recommended 15–20 per cent of national yearly expenditure and fiscal budget.

The other factor, is the growing tension between quality and quantity, in which the National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency supervising university education in the country has repeatedly emphasised that “a university is not a primary or secondary school and for which quality and standards from staffing to infrastructure should not be compromised.

In fact, the uneven utilisation of universities across the country, it was also noted, showed a clear mismatch between institutional growth and student demand with many universities, especially in remote areas, receive very few applicants, while those in the urban cities such as University of Lagos; Lagos State University; Ahmadu Bello University; University of Benin; University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN); University of Port Harcourt, among others, are over-subscribed yearly.

Way out

As part of the way out, the NUC, which acknowledged the enormity of the tasks before the agency, since mid-2023, was said to have processed thousands of applications for new academic programmes in a bid to broaden academic offerings in the Nigerian University System. Besides this, the Commission has also conducted nationwide accreditation and resource verification visits to universities to strengthen quality assurance.

Also, the transition from the old Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) to the new Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), a major step taken by the Commission to enhance quality of university education and make it more relevant to the contemporary needs of the country, has allowed universities to tailor a portion of their curriculum to local needs, while embedding digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and critical thinking into all disciplines.

In addition, the Commission recently introduced guidelines for transnational education, allowing reputable foreign universities to set up branch campuses, joint degrees and other collaborative programmes in Nigeria, a move expected to expand access to universities and improve global competitiveness.

Former NUC, Acting Executive Secretary, Dr Chris Maiyaki, however, noted that Nigeria has taken deliberate steps to address access gaps by ensuring that every state has at least one federal university, alongside a growing number of state and private institutions. But, with the over 300 universities before Maiyaki bowed out of public service as Acting Executive Secretary of the Commission, Nigeria still lags far behind countries with similar populations with a tertiary enrolment rate of about 12 per cent, one of the lowest in the developing world.

Toward this end, experts agreed that addressing this crisis requires a multi-pronged approach, which according to them, include expanding infrastructure, leveraging private and foreign investment, strengthening secondary school preparation, and improving affordability through scholarships and student loans such as the Nigeria Education Loans Fund. They also stress the importance of digital readiness, ensuring universities have functional e-portals and remote learning capacity, as well as maintaining quality and regional equity to prevent deepening educational inequality.

“Nigeria stands at a crossroads. Its youth population is vast, energetic and ambitious, yet millions are left stranded each year, their potential untapped,” he said. Buttressing this position, Prof Azubuike reiterated that “Nigeria is producing a warehouse generating large numbers of qualified citizens waiting for a chance to move forward.”

Prior to his leaving office, Maiyaki noted that the Commission would continue to encourage the “massification of university education,” but with an equal emphasis on maintaining quality. “Ultimately, the solution lies not in the sheer number of universities, but in building stronger, smarter and more inclusive ones. “The goal must be a system that provides access and excellence in equal measure, one capable of transforming Nigeria’s restless youth energy into a powerful engine for national progress,” stakeholders said.