Limited Access, Cultural Barriers Biggest Healthcare Challenges – Dr Ojelade

Dr Olubunmi Ojelade is a public health specialist, social development advocate, and transformative leader with over 15 years experience in shaping health policies, strengthening healthcare systems, and implementing high-impact interventions. In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, Ojelade highlights that her passion for public health was driven by a desire to improve healthcare access, particularly for vulnerable populations and to contribute to social change through education and development .

You have over 15 years of experience in public health. What has that journey been like, and what have been some of your most significant milestones?

My journey has been rewarding. Some of my key milestones include increasing contraceptive uptake by 80 per cent for eligible adolescents and older women of reproductive age; enhancing malaria and tuberculosis (TB) service uptake through strategic advocacy and communication; contributing to the development of the Ilera Eko Digital Health Booth, which has improved healthcare access for underserved communities and strengthening public-private partnerships in reproductive health programmes.

You currently serve as a Public Health Specialist and Programme Officer II for Malaria and Tuberculosis (TB) at Breakthrough ACTION-Nigeria (BA-N). What does your role entail?

In this role, I provide technical expertise to the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), and the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy, and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (NTBLCP). I help develop and implement advocacy, communication, and social mobilisation (ACSM) strategies to increase the uptake of malaria and TB services.

Through Breakthrough ACTION-Nigeria, I work closely with these bodies by providing technical assistance, supporting policy development, and implementing community-based health interventions. Our focus is on improving health-seeking behaviour and service delivery across the country.

What impact has your initiatives had on malaria and TB prevention and treatment in Nigeria?

Our initiatives have led to: 81 per cent of pregnant women using insecticide-treated nets; 75 per cent of children under five using insecticide treated nets and above 50 per cent increase in TB case findings.

These achievements have contributed to a significant reduction in maternal and child mortality.

My team and I implemented some strategies to be able to achieve these results. We implemented community-driven advocacy, strategic communication campaigns, and social mobilisation efforts.

By partnering with local stakeholders and using data-driven approaches, we successfully encouraged more people to adopt malaria and TB prevention practices.

Some of the stakeholders we work with include National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), teachers, religious leaders and other community based structures. Good health is the responsibility of everyone.

Before joining BA-N, you worked with The Challenge Initiative (TCI). What was your role there, and what were some of your key accomplishments?

As the Technical Support Lead for Demand Generation and Advocacy at TCI, I was responsible for securing funding for reproductive health programmes and increasing contraceptive uptake. One of my biggest achievements was increasing contraceptive use among eligible adolescents by 80.

We adopted youth-friendly approaches, strengthened partnerships between the public and private sectors, and conducted targeted outreach programmes to be able to achieve the 80 per cent.

This is of particular interest to me because many of these sexually active young people have been involved in unhealthy practices, backdoor abortions with complications and even deaths in some cases.

These practices were greatly reduced. And I equally support young people who are willing to practice sexual abstinence with skills they require for this.

However, this milestone didn’t come without challenges. One of the biggest challenges was overcoming cultural and societal resistance to contraceptive use, which we addressed through education, community engagement, social mobilisation and advocacy.

You have worked extensively on securing funding for reproductive health programmes. What are some of the key factors in successfully advocating for such funding?

Successful advocacy requires evidence-based proposals, strong stakeholder engagement, and strategic communication. Demonstrating the impact of reproductive health interventions and aligning them with national health priorities have been crucial in securing funding.

You are the Founder and Executive Director of Diamonds and Pearls Health, Education, and Social Development Initiative (DAPHESDI). What motivated you to start this organisation?

I founded DAPHESDI to address critical health, education, and social development challenges in underserved communities. My goal was to create sustainable impact by promoting health, preventing disease, and empowering communities through education and capacity-building.

DAPHESDI focuses on health promotion, disease prevention, education empowerment, social development, research, and capacity building.

Through its initiatives, the organisation has improved healthcare access, empowered youth and women, and fostered sustainable community development.

You have an impressive academic background, acquiring a PhD in Public Health from Babcock University as the Best Graduating Student. What drove your pursuit of higher education?

I have always been passionate about learning and using knowledge to drive change. Higher education has provided me with the skills and expertise needed to influence policies, implement effective programmes, and mentor the next generation of public health professionals.

My PhD research focused on mental health promotion and education strategies to improve mental health support from religious leaders who have been found to be great influencers of health decision and first point of call in suspected cases of mental health challenges.

The capacity of religious leaders was built to identify cases of mental health disorders and provide referral of suspected cases to health facilities.

Efficacy of traditional training intervention was compared to digital intervention using a mobile app that was purposely developed for the study.

Both interventions were effective and the use of validated mental health literacy digital application was recommended for use among religious leaders and other key populations by relevant mental health promotion programmes.

The findings have helped shape my approach to public health interventions, particularly in disease prevention and health promotion.

What do you see as the biggest public health challenges in Nigeria today, and how do you think they can be addressed?

Some of the biggest challenges include limited healthcare access, inadequate funding, and cultural barriers to health interventions.

Addressing these requires strong policies, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, and community-driven advocacy. It is also important to ensure that policies developed are monitored for effective implementation and adaptive management.

Finally, what legacy do you hope to leave behind in the field of public health?

I hope to leave a legacy of improved health seeking behaviour for the prevention of diseases, improved healthcare access, empowered communities, and a new generation of public health leaders committed to creating sustainable change.

