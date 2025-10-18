Lilian Nneji Wins African Outstanding Music Minister

Gospel Singer, Lilian Nneji has been announced as the winner of the CLIMA Awards for African Outstanding Music Minister of the year 2025 (Stage) Category. She was announced as the winner at a ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday amidst several other nominees.

The CLIMA Awards which stands for Christian Legendary Impact Makers Awards in Africa is an annual Award organized by CLIMA Africa, the publishers of CLIMA AFRICA Magazines. While reacting to the award, Mrs Nneji said winning awards like this is just a means of encouraging her efforts and push her to do more.

“I see Jesus when I see this new award, He alone did it and hence I dedicated the award to God Almighty”. She advised everyone who believes in God and are in Him should continue to wait on him and be focused on the assignment He gave to them.