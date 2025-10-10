Nigerian gospel singer Lilian Nneji has been announced as the winner of the CLIMA Awards for African Outstanding Music Minister of the year 2025 (Stage) Category.

The development was announced at a ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, October 5, 2025, amidst several other nominees.

The Christian Legendary Impact Makers Awards in Africa, CLIMA Awards, is an annual Award organised by CLIMA Africa, the publishers of CLIMA AFRICA Magazines.

While reacting to the award, Nneji said winning awards like this is just a means of encouraging her efforts and pushing her to do more.

“I see Jesus when I see this new award. He alone did it, and hence I dedicate the award to God Almighty.”

She advised everyone who believes in God and is in Him to continue to wait on him and be focused on the assignment.