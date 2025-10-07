New Telegraph

October 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lilian Nneji Bags…

Lilian Nneji Bags Honorary Doctorate In Music

The Global University of Science and Technology, based in Kuwait, has awarded gospel singer and minister, Lilian Nneji, an Honorary Doctorate degree in Music.

‎The school, in the award dated October 5, said she bagged the degree based on the recommendation of their International Collegiate Council.

‎Mrs Nneji, while reacting to the award, thanked the Almighty God, the Rewarder of those who diligently seek him.

‎She said that the degree, which was orchestrated by God, shows that hard work pays.

‎”For me, it is simply an honour God himself orchestrated. Indeed, hard work pays, and patience is a virtue everyone must have. The Grace of God brought me this far.

‎She revealed that the Love and Knowledge of God is what keeps driving her to do what she does.

She advised the younger generation, who do what she does, to always remember that God is in the journey and trust the process.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Pinnick Hails Gusau, Mustapha, Falode On Key Appointments
Read Next

First Bank Scores Another First As E1 Lagos GP Ends In Grand Style