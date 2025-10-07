Lilian Nneji Bags Honorary Doctorate In Music

The Global University of Science and Technology, based in Kuwait, has awarded gospel singer and minister, Lilian Nneji, an Honorary Doctorate degree in Music.

‎The school, in the award dated October 5, said she bagged the degree based on the recommendation of their International Collegiate Council.

‎Mrs Nneji, while reacting to the award, thanked the Almighty God, the Rewarder of those who diligently seek him.

‎She said that the degree, which was orchestrated by God, shows that hard work pays.

‎”For me, it is simply an honour God himself orchestrated. Indeed, hard work pays, and patience is a virtue everyone must have. The Grace of God brought me this far.

‎She revealed that the Love and Knowledge of God is what keeps driving her to do what she does.

She advised the younger generation, who do what she does, to always remember that God is in the journey and trust the process.

‎