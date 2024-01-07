Lilian Brassier Hoping For Milan Move

Lilian Brassier is hoping to get the green light to join AC Milan, but a higher offer is needed first, according to reports making rounds.

Brassier is keenly hoping for evolutions to arrive. The defender is honoured by Milan’s interest and would be happy to explore the neighbourhoods of the city in the spring.

However, there are a couple of changes The first: is Milan is evaluating him but also other defenders, including Clément Lenglet, and are trying to understand under what conditions their targets could arrive. It’s not yet time for final offers because the January window is long.

The second: Monaco have already made an offer higher than the current spending limit given to Milan. Brassier hopes that Milan will bring their offer closer to that of Monaco, but Geoffrey Moncada and co. aim to sign him for a fee of less than €10m.

Brest knows that the player wants to go but they want to make the most money they can for the 24-year-old, so they are waiting patiently to try and obtain terms that they think are fair.

Milan are looking for a central defender with Thiaw, Tomori and Kalulu injured, and while bringing Gabbia back reduced the urgency somewhere, the plan is to create another operation in January.

The initial idea was to take a centre-back on loan from the Premier League: Milan tried with Kiwior but Arsenal didn’t agree, they inquired about Tomiyasu and got the same response, and they are still thinking about Lenglet.

Brassier belongs to the other category: a young defender who would have to be signed on a permanent basis. Brest, sitting fourth in Ligue 1, is asking for €10-12m with Monaco, Porto and Leverkusen keen on Brassier services.