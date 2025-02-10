Lil Smart’s Mother Pleads For Son’s Release

Share

The mother of Nigerian dancer and social media influencer, Idowu Smart Emmanuel, popularly known as Lil Smart has tearfully pleaded for her son’s release following his recent arrest by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the social media influencer was arrested on January 28 on charges of cyberbullying and making serious allegations against his former record label boss, Naira Marley.

Prior to his arrest by the police, Lil Smart had accused Naira Marley and his associates of kidnapping, assaulting, and robbing him of $300.

He also claimed that Naira Marley had bribed police officers in Lagos to evade justice and implicated him in a credit card fraud scheme.

Meanwhile, Lil Smart has issued a written statement retracting all his claims, admitting that his allegations were false and without evidence. However, in a new development, Lil Smart’s mother in a tearful video posted on social media lamented her helplessness on the detainment of her son. According to her, she’s a single mother with no one to turn to for her son’s release. She said in Yoruba; “I am the biological mother of Lil Smart who was arrested on the 28. “I don’t have anybody but God; please help me, I am a single mother and I don’t know anybody. Please help me, I beg you.” Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temilola Sobola (@temilolasobola)

