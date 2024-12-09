Share

A former Marlian Record signee, Lil Smart has reacted as colleague, Zinoleesky denied alleged kidnapping and assault by Naira Marley.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Lil Smart took to his social media page to accuse Naira Marley and Zinoleesky of allegedly kidnapping him and assaulting him.

He shared a video of Zinoleesky and his entourage, as he claimed that the singer kidnapped him with his guys.

However, Zinoleesky had denied the accusations, claiming that he has never seen the dancer this year.

In reaction to this, Lil Smart shared a video evidence showing the date the incident had transpired which showed December 8th.

He wrote: “ZINO-LIAR you said u never see me this year So APPLE IPHONE dey lie…see the date and time BAS TARDI! Baba Zanfara Abi Zangbaya dee nil”

