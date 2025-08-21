Lil Kesh Reportedly Stabbed By Robbers In Lagos

Nigerian singer, Keshinro Ololade, popularly known as Lil Kesh, has reportedly survived a violent robbery incident in Lagos.

The Shoki crooner was said to have been attacked on Wednesday night, August 20, during which he was stabbed in the neck by the assailants.

According to reports from Hip TV, the robbers made away with his jewellery valued at millions of naira.

As of now, details surrounding the attack remain unclear.

Neither Lil Kesh nor the Lagos State Police Command has released an official statement regarding the incident.

The shocking news has triggered panic among fans, with many flooding social media platforms with prayers and messages of support for the singer’s speedy recovery.