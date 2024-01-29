Lil Frosh’s Ex-Girlfriend Reacts To Claims Of False Assault Allegations

The estranged girlfriend of Lil Frosh, Cute Gemini, has taken to her social media page to share her side of the story following the alleged assault.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former DMW signee, Lil Frosh had come online to claim that the reports of his abuse on his estranged girlfriend, Cute Gemini were all false.

He claimed that his ex-girlfriend had tried to frame him with the plot and her swollen was as a result of an allergy.

Reacting to the false assault allegations, Cute Gemini refuted his claims, stating that she never accused the singer falsely, adding that her swollen face was a result of the internal bleeding from the beating she suffered from Lil Frosh.

READ ALSO:

She further disclosed that her swollen face was not an allergy while describing how he begged her countless times to make up after the incident.

According to her, it had been him who had been calling, texting and disturbing me to fix up our relationship. She also shared audio messages as evidence of how he had threatened some of her friends to demonstrate his violent attitude. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oriola Osinuga (@naijaeverything)