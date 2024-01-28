Lil Frosh Shares Ex-Girlfriend Chat Begging To Rekindle Relationship

Lil Frosh who spoke on the alleged assault disclosed that everything that happened 2 years ago, was all a set-up orchestrated by his estranged girlfriend, stressing that he never assaulted her as claimed.

Backing up his statement, Lil Frosh in a new development leaked the chats Cute Gemini sent him, pleading for them to get back together after framing him years back.

The lady, in the chat, pleaded to do anything to have what they once shared while stating that she never anticipated the issue to blow out of proportion.

Sharing the chat, the singer wrote; “After she did everything after I paid money for what I knew nothing about, after the court case and stress and after DMW had sent me away.

“After I had lost fans and nobody was willing to associate with my brand, this girl started texting me so that we come back together, after she ruined me, my name, my career, everything was gone.

“Nigerians I am innocent I was framed by a woman I loved and cared for, yes I made a mistake I am only human, and I was really sorry I begged and begged, no one was willing to listen to me @davido please one more chance.”

Leaked chat between Lil Frosh and Cute Gemini;