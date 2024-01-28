Lil Frosh Begs Davido To Revive His Career Amid Assault Allegations

Nigerian singer and ex-signee of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), Lil Frosh has taken to his social media page to beg his former boss to give him a second chance.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Lil Frosh had in 2020 accused by his ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille of assaults.

At the time of the incident, Camille’s brother, Michael in a series of posts on social media, alleged that Lil Frosh assaulted his sister on several occasions. He also shared pictures of his sister’s badly bruised face.

The singer was later arraigned before a Yaba magistrate court and remanded in Ikoyi prison.

This incident, however, made his former record label boss, Davido terminate his contract.

Camille later withdrew her case against Lil Frosh in 2022, after settling out of court.

However, in a new development on Saturday, Lil Frosh took to his Instagram page, to debunk every allegation laid on him, and begged Davido for another chance to revive his career, adding that he was framed.

He said, “God knows I didn’t beat Gemini, I was framed, I was blackmailed. I still can’t get my career after all I paid her because of the lies that were told against me.

“Nobody gave me listening ears. I tried to explain to my ex-boss @davido but he didn’t want to listen because of his zero tolerance for hitting women. Help me beg Davido to give me a chance again.”