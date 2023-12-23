New Telegraph

December 23, 2023
Lil Durk Reveals Plans To Hold ‘Free’ Concert In Nigeria

American rapper and singer, Durk Derrick Banks, popularly known as Lil Durk, has revealed plans to hold a “free” concert in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Lil Durk was scheduled to perform at an event in Lagos this December but failed to show up.

Reacting via his X handle on Saturday morning, the rapper explained that it wasn’t his fault.

He reassured his love for Nigeria, promising to hold a “free” concert in the country soon.

He wrote: “I got to make the show up for free for Nigeria even if I ain’t my fault (I didn’t show up for the December event). Y’all my family I got y’all 4ever.”

Lil Durk has a strong relationship among Nigerian youths, expecially Gen Zs.

His latest song ‘All My Life’ which featured J.Cole peaked number one on Apple Music Nigeria barely 24 hours after release.

