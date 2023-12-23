Lil Durk Reveals Plans To Hold ‘Free’ Concert In Nigeria

American rapper and singer, Durk Derrick Banks, popularly known as Lil Durk, has revealed plans to hold a “free” concert in Nigeria.
New Telegraph reports that Lil Durk was scheduled to perform at an event in Lagos this December but failed to show up.
Reacting via his X handle on Saturday morning, the rapper explained that it wasn’t his fault.
He reassured his love for Nigeria, promising to hold a “free” concert in the country soon.
He wrote: “I got to make the show up for free for Nigeria even if I ain’t my fault (I didn’t show up for the December event). Y’all my family I got y’all 4ever.”
Lil Durk has a strong relationship among Nigerian youths, expecially Gen Zs.
His latest song ‘All My Life’ which featured J.Cole peaked number one on Apple Music Nigeria barely 24 hours after release.