October 25, 2024
Lil Durk Arrested For Murder-For-Hire

American rapper, Lil Durk has been arrested in South Florida and charged with murder-for-hire.

Law enforcement confirmed on Thursday, October 24, that the artist, widely known for his street-centric lyrics and ties to Chicago’s OTF (Only The Family) collective, is being held without bond in Broward County Jail.

Lil Durk arrest is grounded in an extensive Federal investigation that links him to a conspiracy charge around a murder-for-hire scheme.

According to police records, Durk is currently awaiting transfer of custody to U.S. Marshals, signaling that federal authorities are taking over the case.

