Lil Duck, Asake, Kizz Daniel Others To Headline Flytime Fest 2023

Leading entertainment power house, Flytime has announced a star-studded lineup for the 2023 Flytime Fest. Flytime is the organizers of the Rhythm Unplugged concerts which is one of the foremost events in celebration of Nigerian music.

Ahead of their annual highly anticipated Flytime Fest 2023, Flytime has announced a star-studded lineup for the December 2023 edition. The lineup includes celebrated superstars from Nigeria and abroad. The 4-day event scheduled for 21 to 25 December at the Eko Convention Centre is set to be one of the major highlights of Detty December.

Mr. Cecil Hammond, Founder and CEO of Flytime Promotions, shared his vision for the future, saying, “At Flytime, our focus has always been to offer a platform for the world to experience our best-in-class Afrobeats talents, both established and emerging.

As we move towards our 20th year in the industry, we remain dedicated to driving excellence in all that we do and will continue to push boundaries to make Nigeria proud, not only on the continent but around the world.” Flytime Fest embodies youthfulness and vibrancy, capturing the hearts of multiple generations, from the trendsetting Gen Z to the seasoned Gen X.

For Afrobeats fans worldwide, the resonating chorus is clear: ‘WE OWN DECEMBER!’ The 4-day event will witness brilliant performance by some of Nigeria’s stars that includes Davido, Kizz Daniel, Asake, American stars, Lil Durk and Roddy Rich, Ajebo Hustlers, BNXN, Brazy, Fave, Fire- boy, Iyanya, Mayorkun, Spyro, Wurld amongst others.