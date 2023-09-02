Like Trump, Like Nigerian Presidents?

Donald Trump, the garrulous 45th President of the United States, made history last week when he became the first American leader to have his mug shot taken after being indicted in a criminal case. A mug-shot, for those possibly in the dark over its meaning, is a photographic portrait of a person from the shoulders up, typically taken after a person is arrested.

An unsmiling Trump – inmate No. P01135809, according to Fulton County Jail records – was captured glaring at the camera in the mug-shot. The image represented yet another extraordinary moment for Trump who did not have to submit to a photograph when making appearances in his three other criminal cases. The immediate past President of the US was forced to undergo the ignominy of having his picture taken like a common criminal after he was booked on racketeering and conspiracy charges by the US state of Georgia, for his part in attempting to get the last election overturned in his desperate attempt to hold onto to power after losing to Joe Biden.

Incidentally, the billionaire is facing a total of 91 charges ranging from four separate criminal cases to civil lawsuits. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has vowed to not only clear his name but also not allow the issues to deter his quest to return to the White House. For most people, a police mug-shot and having one’s fingerprints taken would be a badge of dishonour they would do anything to erase; but then the real estate tycoon has always bucked the trend and instead of being humbled has rather embraced the historic event, seeing it as a branding opportunity and political weapon.

The scowling, vengeful stare captured at a Georgia jail last week Thursday after Trump was booked on racketeering and conspiracy charges has quickly become his 2024 campaign symbol. T-shirts, mugs, stickers and beverage coolers bearing the first mug-shot of a serving or former US president were put out by his team within hours of the photo’s release. The image of the 77-year-old – head tilted slightly down, his eyes glowering into the camera — is accompanied on the official merchandise by the words “Never Surrender” in uppercase letters.

However, notably absent from the merchandise is the local sheriff’s badge watermark that appeared in the image released by authorities. While such a photo would surely sink any other political candidate, for Trump it plays into his narrative of a defiant, heroic victim. “This mug-shot will forever go down in history as a symbol of America’s defiance of tyranny,” screamed a fundraising e-mail sent out by Trump 2024, asking supporters to pledge $47 in return for a T-shirt with the image. A New York-based marketing guru, Daniel Binns, said the photo could be a “hugely powerful” branding tool for Trump.

“As a marketer, this is his genius — that he can reclaim whatever is said, or whatever is accused, or whatever imagery is created, and turn it into something which stands for the story he wants to tell,” the CEO of marketing consultancy Interbrand North America told AFP. Binns even likened it to the “Hope” poster from Barack Obama’s 2008 successful presidential campaign.

In fact, the former president is said to have swelled his campaign finances by more than $7 million in merchandising since the mug-shot was released! The picture of Trump dressed in his trademark dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie against a grey backdrop is now arguably the most famous mug-shot ever taken, joining a rogues’ gallery that includes OJ Simpson and Tiger Woods. Trump’s embrace of the image was clear when he quickly used it to post his first message in more than two and a half years on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

He included the “never surrender” slogan and added “election interference” — his common refrain that the four criminal cases against him are a Democratic plot to derail his bid to regain the White House in next year’s election. However, although two law professors, William Baude of the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen of the University of St Thomas — both members of the conservative Federalist Society — have argued in a law review article that Trump is already constitutionally forbidden from serving in public office because of Section Three of the 14th Amendment, the fact that he is even being prosecuted shows that truly no one is above the law in the US, no matter one’s status in society.

This section, also known as the Dis- qualification Clause, bars from office any government officer who takes an oath to defend the Constitution and then engages in or aids an insurrection against the United States. Only a two-thirds majority of both houses of Congress can act to remove such disability. This, undoubtedly, goes a long way in that those in power do not abuse their positions and are ultimately accountable to those who voted them into office.

This begs the million naira question: Can we ever have any of our former presidents held accountable for their actions while in office? While for years the administration of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari repeatedly blamed all the nation’s woes they met on the previous government of Goodluck Jonathan, this could be understandable due to the fact that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had just ended the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 16-year grip on power and thus it was very convenient to do so. But in spite of this blame game, not once was there any serious attempt to make the PDP president account for his five-year stewardship of the country.

However, what is surprising is that this trend has continued with the same party in power, but with the new sheriff and his officials laying the current woes on the former government whose tenure just ended on May 29. Speaking after the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday in Abuja, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, pulled no punches when he said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration inherited a “bad” economy with an unacceptably high rate of unemployment and inflation.

“Per capita has fallen steadily, inflation is at 24 percent, unemployment is high, you know they are rebasing the way in which it’s calculated. Either way, it is high and youth unemployment is unacceptably high. These are the key metrics that we have met,” he said. But we all know who was in charge of the nation barely three months ago! So, will the present government have the ‘liver’ to bring all those who put us in this mess to book? Your answer is as good as mine. However, until those in authority are held accountable for their actions, sadly, the fortunes of the nation will continue to go downhill.