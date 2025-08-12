Like JAMB: How Glitches Ensnared WASSCE 2025 Results

…criticism, knocks trail result process

WAEC action too hasty, not well-examined, says don

We condemn widespread issues of cheating, malpractices eroding trust in results -NUT

RESULTS In a twist of events, akin to JAMB’s dilemma of few months ago, WAEC, twice last week announced and released results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025, blaming error on glitches

This year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025, has been concluded with the release of new results on Friday, but the outcry that trailed the conduct, grading process and results, would for a long time hunt the system and the examination body.

The results were released twice after the initial results announced and released on Monday last week were recalled by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), following some discrepancies discovered as a result of the glitches in the grading of serialized papers during an internal post-examination review of the released results of the examination had on Wednesday, three days after the release of the initial results, withdrew the results.

Prior to the recall of the results of the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 that recorded only 38.32 per cent pass, strong criticism and condemnation had continued to trail the candidates’ poor performance and mass failure in the exams.

The withdrawal of the initial results marred by poor performance and the release of the new (correct) results with better performance has assuaged the candidates’ hitherto trauma and dilemma following the mass failure earlier recorded In the first results released, of a total 1,969,313 candidates that sat for the examination across the country, only 38.32 per cent, 754,545 candidates obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

which will qualified them for higher institution admission in the result which was described as the worst in the last 10 years. Given the low pass margin, various stakeholders condemned and criticised WAEC for the poor conduct of the exams, in the first instance, and attributed the mass failure to systemic and several infractions facing the nation’s education sector.

But, WAEC, under the new innovation (paper serialisation) already embarked on and deployed, further investigated all the serialised papers, specifically Mathematics, English Language, Biology and Economics Objective Papers. In the process, the Council revealed that it discovered that a serialised code file was wrongly used in the printing of English Language Objective Tests (Paper 3), which resulted in them been scored with wrong keys.

Subsequently, while the dust raised by the low performance and pitiable outcomes as shown by the first results were yet to abate, the Council announced the withdrawal the results, shut down the result portal and temporarily denied candidates access to the WASSCE 2025 result checker portal. WAEC, which blamed the errors on technical glitches discovered during the internal review process, directed candidates to recheck their results afresh on the portal after next 24 hours.

However, on Friday, the Council during a press conference at its National Office Headquarters, Yaba, Lagos, announced new results, where the initial 38.32 per cent was changed to 62.96 per cent, the errors were blamed on technical glitches discovered during the internal review process.

WAEC

The Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, while addressing journalists, said: “The Council embarked on an innovation (paper serialisation) already deployed by a national examination body.

“Through deployment of the paper serialisation, as an accountable, transparent and credible organisation, we further investigated all the serialised papers -Mathematics, English Language, Biology and Economics Objective Papers.” Dangut, however, explained that the observable decline in the performance of candidates in the results earlier announced was partly traceable to this absurd situation.

Academic ability is not developed overnight, as it requires consistent teaching, guidance, and access to resources

Announcing the new results, HNO said the anomaly had been fixed and that candidates could now access the portal to recheck their results. Therefore, the Council apologised for this imbroglio and deeply regretted the emotional trauma and mental dismay the development might have caused the affected candidates, parents and all other stakeholders.

First results

A peep into the analysis of the results, a total of 1,969,313 candidates sat for the examination across 23,554 government-approved and recognised secondary schools in the country.

Out of this figure, 754,545 candidates, representing 38.32 per cent obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics; while a total of 1,718,090 candidates, representing 87.24 percent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and or Mathematics.

The trend of previous results indicates that in 2015, the percentage pass posted was 38.68 per cent; in 2016 (52.97 per cent); 2017 (59.22 per cent); 2018 (48.15 per cent); 2019 (64.18 per cent); 2020 (65.24 per cent); 2021 (81.70); 2022 (76.36 per cent); 2023 (79.81 per cent); 2024 (72.12 per cent); and 2025 (38.32, but now 62.9 per cent).

New results

Giving the statistics on Friday, while announcing the release of the new results, HNO said against the results earlier, the accurate results is 62.96 per cent pass, representing 1,239,884 candidates that obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, out of the total figure of 1,96,313 candidates that sat for the examination.

In the statistics, 1,794,821 candidates, representing 91.14 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

The results indicated that 1,763,470 candidates, representing 89.55 per cent had their results fully processed and released, while 205,916 candidates, representing 10.45 per cent had one or more of their results still being processed and would be released as the investigations are completed. Dangut said efforts were, however, being made to speedily complete the process to enhance the release of the affected candidates’ results within a couple of days.

According to HNO, 191,053 candidates, representing 9.7 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, were being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice. But, he stressed that all cases were being investigated and a report of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration and final decision.

Stakeholders

Reacting to the development stakeholders, however, bemoaned candidates’ low performance in results earlier released, saying that it raised serious concerns about the underlying issues affecting primary and secondary school education in the nation. Worried by the development, the stakeholders, especially parents, expressed displeasure over the performance index, and insisted that WAEC and the system could not be exonerated from the mass failure.

Despite the release of new results on Wednesday last week, which raised the pass percentage bar from 38.32 to 62.96 per cent, some stakeholders said the integrity of the exams and results raised questions.

Particularly, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT); National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS); scholars, teachers and parents, among others, have expressed discontentment over the steady decline in the standard of education in the country, and WAEC’s handling of the result issues.

For instance, a don at LASU and former Dean, School of Transport and Logistics, Prof Samuel Odewumi, likened the revised results released to a repeat of technical glitches that bedeviled JAMB in the conduct of UTME.

The Professor of Transport Planning, in his reaction, said we need to do a proper investigation before arriving at conclusions on what actually happened or transpired, saying when the poor performance came out, the conclusion of the WAEC was that it was as a result of anti-cheating measures put in place.

“It was too hasty and not wellexamined,” Odewumi stated, adding that this same attitude was demonstrated by the exam body when the initial woeful results were released. He said: We are always too quick to assume the worst perception and interpretation of ourselves and particularly our youths.

We do not take time to evaluate in order to have a scientific diagnosis of the problem, but instead we jump into conclusions based on our subjective negative biases and presumptions. “The other critical issue is to realise that just as technology is conducting examinations easier and releasing results faster, so also are the dangers of glitches and deliberate hacking.”

According to the don, it is, therefore, mandatory for all to be alert to the dangers and double check their outcomes all the time, and we must take Cybersecurity more seriously. “They must employ white hat or what is generally called ethical hackers to test and plug their vulnerabilities,” he explained.

Also, a University of Ibadan (UI) lecturer and former President of Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), Prof Francis Egbokhare, who said he did not understand the hysteria surrounding poor WAEC results, traced the problems mostly to the harsh economy on parents and teachers, with the attendant lack of attention to poor teacher quality.

He also attributed the low performance to lack of adequate training and retraining of teachers, as well as the challenges of inadequate infrastructure in public schools, saying that “no education system exceeds the quality of its teachers.” He lamented that governments at all levels are now building good structures, but of empty shells of no laboratories, libraries and sports facilities.

NAPPS

Reacting to the initial results and pass ratio, the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) Nigeria said the WASSCE 2025 results, particularly as concerned the 38.32 per cent pass rate, was indeed a wake-up call, saying the figure highlights systemic issues that require urgent multistakeholders’ attention of all critical stakeholders.

But, NAPPS National President, Chief ‘Yomi Otubela, insisted that it would be unfair to heap the blame solely at the feet of the candidates, rather, he noted that the quality of learning environment, preparedness of schools, and the broader socioeconomic factors affecting education delivery in the country, as well as the role of WAEC in the conduct of the exams must be collectively examined.

On the conduct of the examination, he stated that it was quite disheartened to hear that candidates writing their examinations at night under torchlight and candlelight, adding that this is not just a reflection of examination logistics on the part of WAEC, but a deeper infrastructural and energy crisis that continues to undermine and plague education equity.

“No learner should be subjected to such distressing conditions during an important national examination,” he noted, stating that this situation clearly indicates the need for better planning, improved stakeholders’ coordination, and contingency measures, especially in regions prone to power outages or insecurity.

Again, on the integrity of the examination and students’ preparedness, Otubela said despite the challenges, many students have shown resilience, adding that we cannot ignore the reality that a significant number of candidates were underprepared, and in some instances, not adequately supported by the system.

“Academic ability is not developed overnight, as it requires consistent teaching, guidance, and access to resources. However, we must match enforcement with capacity building, particularly around ethics, digital literacy, and examination culture,” he added.

He further explained that the WASSCE results and emerging reforms present an opportunity for national introspection, stating that NAPPS would remain committed to raising the standards of education delivery in the country. NAPPS, therefore, called for greater collaboration between government, private education stakeholders, and examination bodies to ensure that reforms are inclusive, realistic, and focused on producing globally competitive students.

NUT

However, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State wing, told New Telegraph that the recent WASSCE results of 38.32 per cent pass rate earlier posted, posed serious concerns to the system. The Chairman of the union, Comrade Akintoye Hassan, lamented that a situation where students had to write exams at night, using torch lights or candles is alarming.

This, he also expressed regrets, reflects significant failures of WAEC, and infrastructure and logistics provided by the exam body and government. While stating that candidates should not have to resort to such traumatic conditions because it compromised the integrity of the exams and undermined the efforts of both students and teachers, he added that lack of appropriate arrangements on the part of WAEC raises questions about its oversight and responsiveness to logistical challenges.

On the candidates’ ability and integrity of the exam, Akintoye insisted that the low pass rate indicates a broader issue about the nation’s education system, including curriculum relevance, teaching quality, and student preparedness. According to him, factors such as socio-economic conditions, access to quality education, and the availability of learning resources together contribute to students’ performance, either positively or negatively.

He condemned what he described as the widespread issues of cheating or malpractice that erode trust in the results, saying that addressing these issues requires a multi-faceted approach, such as improving education quality at all levels. “By proactively addressing these critical areas, WAEC would not only enhance the examination process, but also contribute to a more equitable and efficient educational landscape.

In its highlights of the results, NUT said the drop in performance index in the 2025 results was attributed by WAEC to the implementation of stricter anti-examination malpractice measures, including serialising objective test papers in key subjects. The union said education stakeholders were concerned about the decline, even as it pointed to long-standing challenges such as underfunded schools, poorly trained teachers, and inadequate infrastructure as contributing factors.

For enhanced performance, Akintoye said there is the need for experienced and dedicated teachers to deliver high-quality instruction; modern facilities such as state-of-the-art classrooms, laboratories and libraries; as well as commitment to values by integrating moral values into the school curriculum.

In contrast, the NUT Chairman, listed the factors that would contribute to high performance in WASSCE to include the combination of effective strategies and dedication, such as effective study habits, structured study plans with consistent revision and self-testing that will markedly improve comprehension and retention; understanding of the curriculum, especially familiarising students with the WAEC syllabus and requirements that will help align their preparation and ensures thy meet examiners’ expectations.

He also spoke of support systems in which teachers and tutors play a pivotal role in guiding students, providing feedback, and maintaining motivation. For students to write exams late at night, using torchlights and candles, according to him, is unacceptable and shameful in a 21st century education system, even as Akintoye said that WAEC owes Nigerians answers and accountability.

NGO

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary, African Brands Review, Mr Joseph Ayodele, said stakeholders, including teachers, school owners need necessary motivation strategies to continue to put more services. Ayodele explained: “Students failed in the last exams, not because of the logistics challenges, but because students can’t perform more than their ability in any exam. There is a challenge of 21st century skills learning abilities in our schools by both teachers and students.

“They are not following up with the various updates and improvements introduced by examination bodies, as many did not know that WAEC serialised objectives test papers in core subjects as Mathematics, English Language, Biology and Economics, as the students went on copying answers or dictating answers the old way. To avoid catastrophic performance in subsequent exams, he spoke of the need for early preparation to move all external examinations to Computer-Based Mode for essay and objective papers.

He noted that the 2025 results should serve as a wake-up call for all stakeholders from the government bodies, school owners to parents and students, saying it is only through concerted and strategic effort that the nation could bridge the skills gap and build a resilient education system that prepares our youth for the future, not just for a paper certificate.

In his statement: “A Call for Educational Reform following the 2025 May/June WAEC Results,” Ayodele stated that the results of WASSCE recent released, no doubt, has sparked widespread discussion and concern across Nigeria’s education sector.

He, however, noted that the decline in performance of candidates was a stark reality, and that as a nation, we must move beyond lamentation to a critical and proactive analysis of the underlying causes. He described the challenges as multifaceted in view of the difficult national economic climate that has strained cash flow for effective school improvement and development, affecting families and government agencies.

He further noted that a deeper look at the performance revealed that the decline in students’ performance is not solely due to logistical or administrative challenges, but a symptom of a more profound issue, particularly a disconnect between our teaching methods and the demands of modern exams.

Besides, Ayodele recommended regular teacher training and equipping them with digital literacy and modern pedagogical skills to teach for understanding, not just memorisation; as well as investment in infrastructure by providing schools with the necessary technology and facilities, reliable internet access to facilitate a seamless transition to CBT mode.

Teachers

Also, some teachers, who spoke of the issue, expressed dismay over the initial failure rate, and wondered how the criteria for the failure is always based on English Language and Mathematics, and not in any other subjects.