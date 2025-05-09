Like Iyabo Ojo, AY Reveals He Was Invited By EFCC Over Money Spraying

Share

Celebrated comedian and actor, Ayodeji Richard Makun, professionally known as AY, has revealed that he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged naira abuse.

The 53-year-old entertainer disclosed that the anti-graft agency invited him on Monday over an incident which involved spraying of both “local and foreign currencies.”

He said he learnt a “valuable lesson” and would commit to raising awareness on “proper respect and care” of the naira notes. “I am grateful to God for His mercy and guidance.

On Monday, I was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding an incident involving the public spraying of both local and foreign currencies—an act that has been classified as an offense related to the abuse of the Naira,” he wrote.

“I want to sincerely thank the EFCC and all authorities involved for their understanding and for granting me pardon based on confirmation that the money being sprayed is not linked to the proceeds of crime or any form of illicit funds.

“This experience has been a valuable lesson, and I am personally committed to promoting awareness about the proper respect and care for our national currency.”

The comedian also cautioned Nigerians against spraying money at events, describing it as a “violation of the Nigerian law.”

He attached some videos to the post showing Nigerians the proper way to handle the currency especially during parties and events.

“To my friends, family, and the general public, we all know that spraying money at public events is a practice common in Nigerian celebrations, especially during weddings, funerals, and parties.

It is generally considered a cultural tradition rather than a criminal act. But let me attach some slides to this post on the DOS AND DON’T,” he added.

“It is important to understand that mutilating or abusing the Naira—whether by spraying, tearing, defacing, or mishandling—is not just a cultural practice but also a violation of Nigerian law.

Such acts undermine the integrity of our national currency and can have serious legal consequences.

“Let us all strive to uphold the dignity of our currency, which is a symbol of our nation’s sovereignty and economic stability. Respect for the Naira is respect for Nigeria’s future.

Together, we can promote responsible behavior and foster a culture of patriotism and integrity.

Thank you.” On Tuesday, Iyabo Ojo revealed that that she was invited by the commission over the alleged abuse of currency during her daughter’s wedding festivities.

In April, businessman E-Money was also arrested for reportedly abusing the dollar. He was however released a day later.

Share