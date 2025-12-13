As 2025 draws to a close, Ligue 1 serves up two intriguing contests with major implications at both ends of the table.

Olympique Marseille look to maintain their exceptional home form against an inconsistent Monaco, while bottom placed Metz face an imposing challenge as reigning champions PSG arrive seeking to reclaim top spot.

Olympique Marseille enter the weekend brimming with confidence after their thrilling 3–2 Champions League victory over Royale Union SG, a result that reinforced their growing momentum under the current setup.

The Velodrome has been a cauldron of goals and energy all season, with OM averaging an impressive 3.28 goals per home game, making them one of the most potent home sides in Europe.

Mason Greenwood’s resurgence has added a clinical edge to Marseille’s attack, with the forward rediscovering his scoring touch in recent weeks.

With no fresh injury concerns in the squad, OM approach this match up with stability, rhythm, and a clear opportunity to exploit Monaco’s declining away form.

Monaco, despite their own Champions League win over Galatasaray, travel under a cloud. Les Rouges et Blancs have failed to win any of their last three domestic away matches and carry a concerning expected goals against of 1.77 on the road.

Their troubles deepened in midweek as Takumi Minamino limped off with what may be a significant injury, potentially robbing the visitors of one of their most influential performers.

Historically, this fixture promises goals—and plenty of them.

At the opposite end of the table, Metz brace themselves for a monumental test as PSG arrive to close out the calendar year. Metz dropped to the foot of Ligue 1 after a damaging 3–1 defeat to Auxerre—al- ready their league-high 10th loss of the season.

Only one side in the past four Ligue 1 seasons has survived relegation after such a start, and with the Maroons conceding a league-high 34 goals, survival prospects look increasingly bleak. There is, however, a glimmer of resilience at home.

Metz have conceded just seven goals at the Stade Saint Symphorien and collected eight of their 11 points there, including two wins in their last three home matches.

But facing PSG represents an entirely different level of challenge. Luis Enrique’s side begin the round in the unfamiliar position of second place.

A single defeat in their last ten league games (W6, D3) allowed Lens to edge ahead, and PSG’s latest setback—a 1–0 loss at Monaco—has left them eager to correct course.

The champions will be determined to avoid losing consecutive away league matches for the first time since January 2023.

Despite a frustrating 0–0 Champions League stalemate against Athletic Club mid- week, PSG will take confidence from their league-high 15 away goals this season.

The only note of caution is their mixed form following Euro- pean nights—just two wins in their last five post-UCL league fixtures.