Super Eagles of Nigeria Defender, Gabriel Osho has returned to full training at Ligue 1 club, AJ Auxerre after sustaining a muscle injury.

Folloing his return, the centre-back is now available for Auxerre’s league clash with Angers on Sunday, January 19.

New Telegraph recalls that the 26-year-old sustained a muscle injury in the club’s Coupe de France clash with Dunkerque last month.

After the muscle injury, Osho missed the club’s last two league games.

The former Reading player has scored once in 12 league appearances for Auxerre this season.

Auxerre joined Christophe Pellisier’s side from the Sky Bet Championship club last summer.

