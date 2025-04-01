Lightning Kills Herder, 12 Cows In Southern Kaduna

Share

Lightning reportedly struck a herder and about 12 cows dead in Southern Kaduna on Sunday. According to a report, the incident occurred in Matuak Giwa, Bondon District, Moro’a Chiefdom, in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

The Village Head of Matuak Giwa, Simon Ayuba, who confirmed the incident yesterday, explained that the young herder was taking shelter from the rain alongside his cattle when the thunder strike hit, killing them instantly.

The herder, along with 12 cows, died on the spot. It was a tragic occurrence that has left the community in shock,” Ayuba said. Mallam Tanko Isiyaka, the Ardo of Bondon District, also confirmed the incident, disclosing that the deceased herder hailed from Bauchi State.

