Lightning Kills 14 At Uganda Refugee Camp

Alighting strike at a refugee camp in Uganda had killed 14 people, police said.

They say the victims were attending a church service on Saturday evening when the lightning struck. Another 34 people were injured.

An official told local radio that all those who died were children.

The incident occurred at Palabek Refugee Settlement in the north-west of the country. The area has recently seen heavy rains with thunder and lightning.

Palabek Refugee Settlement is home to more than 80,000 refugees and asylum seekers, according to the UN’s refugee agency.

Many are from neighbouring South Sudan, reports the BBC. Four years ago, lightning killed 10 children in the city of Arua, also in north-western Uganda.

