Lightening Kills Catholic Priest In Benue

Rev. Fr. Faustinus Gundu, a Catholic priest affiliated with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jootar, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, has passed away.

The clergyman reportedly died on Thursday after he was struck by lightning.

Information obtained by newsmen suggests that the late Father Gundu, who had placed a towel outdoors, went outside to retrieve it when an unexpected rain shower began.

In the process of rushing out to pick the towel outside, he slipped and fell hitting his head on a hard surface.

“As at the time of the incident, no one was available to help the priest, he was there throughout the rain lasted”, a source who spoke to the aforementioned publication said.

It was gathered that at the time people knew of the incident, he had given up the ghost.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benue, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

She, however, could not confirm whether he slumped and died or he died by thunder.

Anne said, “I received the report but they alleged thunder. It is until we investigate before that will be concluded.”