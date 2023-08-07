Light, Camera Naija! Basketmouth To Host Netflix Nigeria’s Industry Celebration Event

Leading streaming entertainment service, Netflix has announced Bright Okpocha aka BasketMouth as the host of its upcoming Gala Event tagged Lights, Camera…Naija.

On Sunday, August 13, 2023, all roads will lead to the exclusive event in Lagos, Nigeria hosted by BasketMouth, as Netflix will celebrate Nollywood’s teeming pool of talented creatives whilst spotlighting the exciting state and potential of the industry.

Arguably one of Nigeria’s foremost Comedians, BasketMouth’s professional career has spanned 25 years and his flagship stand-up comedy special – BasketMouth Uncensored has toured the biggest stages locally and globally.

Basket Mouth is a multi-talented entertainer, whose sterling career includes several producing and acting credits, as well as an active music career. BasketMouth is most known for his wit and spontaneity and with him at the helm of affairs, Lights, Camera…Naija is set to be a night to remember.