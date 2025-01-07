‘Lifting Of Ban On Mining In Zamfara Has Significant Implications

Share

An expert in mining, Sylvester Kadiri, has said the Federal Government’s decision to lift the five-year ban on mining in Zamfara State has significant implications for Nigeria.

He stated that it would increase revenue as the mining sector can now contribute meaningfully to national revenue, generating substantial income for the government and creating employment opportunities.

He also said there would be economic growth, noting that the resumption of mining activities was expected to stimulate economic growth, particularly in Zamfara State, and have a positive impact on Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to him, the lifting of the ban is likely to attract foreign and local investors, further boosting economic development. He opined that the government’s decision to lift the ban was informed by significant security improvements in the state, indicating a safer environment for mining operations.

For him, the resumption of mining activities will create jobs, both directly and indirectly, benefiting local communities.

He stated that by allowing legal mining operations, the government aimed to combat illegal mining and associated criminal activities.

He advised the government to ensure that mining operations adhered to sustainable and environmentally friendly practices to minimise ecological damage, adding that regular monitoring and assessment of mining activities’ environmental impact are crucial.

He, however, warned that despite security improvements as announced by the government, security risks remain, and that the government must maintain vigilance.

He also cautioned that mining activities could harm the environment if not properly regulated, adding that mining companies must engage with local communities, ensuring fair compensation and benefit-sharing.

Kadiri said: “The lifting of the ban on mining in Zamfara State presents opportunities for Nigeria’s economic growth, security improvement, and social development.

However, addressing environmental concerns, security risks, and ensuring local community engagement are crucial.”

Recall that the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, recently announced that FG has lifted the ban on mining exploration in Zamfara State after more than five years of security restrictions.

He explained that the decision was informed by the significant improvement in the security situation across the state.

The Federal Government under former President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019, announced a complete ban on mining activities in Zamfara due to the escalating security concerns, particularly the links between banditry and illegal mining, as well as a measure to restore peace to the state.

Share

