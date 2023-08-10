Lift Crash: Provide Hospital Quarters For All Essential Health Workers, PSN Tells LASG

Against the background of the death of a House Officer, Dr. Diaso Vwaere in the crash of a lift at the General Hospital Lagos, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Branch has urged the Lagos government to immediately construct befitting Hospital Quarters which all essential health workers who take call duties and emergency services can live in. Also, the Lagos PSN has called on the Lagos government to initiate measures to fix critical infrastructural decay in the system.

These are contained in a press statement signed by the Chairman of PSN Lagos State, Oyekunle Babayemi and the Secretary of the association, Tosin Adeyemi. According to the Lagos PSN, “In apocalyptic terms, the only reasonable thing for the Lagos government to im- mediately do is to construct befitting Hospital Quarters in which all essential health workers who take call duties and emergency services can live. Anything outside of this amounts to postponing the evil day.”

The Lagos PSN stated that it is embarrassed that even in the death of a critical personnel, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Lagos, in an act grounded in illogical rationale believes that accommodation should be provided for only house-officer physicians. According to the PSN in Lagos, this warped logic of the government providing accommodation for only house-officer physicians, which was institutionalised when Dr. Olufunmilayo Olatunji was the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Lagos State Hospital Services Commission, encourages the physician tribe under the aegis of the NMA (Lagos) to trudge in the myopic perception that privileges and benefit packages through service delivery remain the exclusive privilege of physicians.

Recall that Dr. Diaso, a house officer, died from injuries she sustained when the lift she was in at the doctor’s quarters at the General Hospital Lagos crashed on August 1. She was subsequently trapped after the accident in the elevator for about 45 minutes before being rescued. This same elevator was said to have been a source of problem for which several complaints have been made to all relevant agencies with no respite until the crash.

Based on the unfortunate death, Lagos in Lagos State under the umbrella of Medical Guild, an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and association of doctors employed by the Lagos State Government, had directed the 100 doctors accommodated in the Hospital Quarters at the General Hospital in Lagos to vacate the housing premises and demanded that the Lagos government provide alternative quarters for the doctors.

Similarly, the PSN in Lagos State, kicked against the ongoing strike declared by physicians in Lagos over the unfortunate death of Dr. Diaso Vwaere, saying the strike leaves much to be desired. “Two wrongs never make a right and if the government erred in poor management of infrastructure, it is certainly not the best to ‘retaliate’ by embarking on needless strikes which only inflicts pain on the poor and vulnerable.

However, they said this discourse gives the Lagos government and the Federal government yet another opportunity to shape the destiny of healthcare in the country. The PSN claimed that the global trend is for seasoned administrators and managers of cognate experience to superintend health facilities as CEOs. “This gives ample opportunities to health professionals including pharmacists, physicians, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists and others to dedicate quality time to their areas of core competence.

“All health professionals who have a desire to be CEO of health facilities must be compelled to take up postgraduate pro- grammes in administration and management of hospital and health systems. “Once again, the PSN said it sympathises with all stakeholders in health, the LASG and the family of the imposing late Diaso Vwaere.