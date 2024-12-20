LifeWORTH HMO Adopts Tech Enabler To Make Healthcare Accessible, Affordable

Share

Leading health maintenance organisation, LifeWORTH HMO has said that the company, in the next five years, would focus on using technology and awareness to make healthcare systems more accessible, affordable, and reliable.

Managing Director/CEO of LifeWORTH HMO, Dr. Raymond Osho who highlighted that technology is an enabler, explained that LifeWORTH aims to back its processes with technology to make healthcare systems more accessible.

He disclosed this during the company’s 10th anniversary press conference which was held in Lagos on Tuesday, to showcase the company’s achievements over the past decade while unveiling its vision for the future. Osho’s remarks were part of LifeWORTH HMO’s goals for the next five years.

“Additionally, we plan to collaborate with state health insurance schemes and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to raise awareness about health insurance across Nigeria,” he said. Dr. Osho expressed optimism about the potential impact of these efforts.

“If we can increase health insurance coverage from six per cent to 18 percent in two years, imagine what will happen in five years. “Achieving 50 per cent health insurance coverage in Nigeria would be monumental—not just for the country, but for Africa as a whole,” he stated.

Reflecting on LifeWorth’s commitment to affordable healthcare, Dr. Osho addressed the critical role of subsidies in making quality care accessible. “Healthcare is not cheap anywhere in the world, but it can be made affordable through subsidies.

The new NHIA Act supports vulnerable groups, such as the under-five, pregnant women, and the elderly, by pulling funds together to subsidise healthcare for them,” he explained. He also emphasised the importance of laboratory services in healthcare delivery.

“Laboratory and imaging services are fully covered under our basic packages. From routine tests to advanced diagnostics; everything is included.

We have partnered with BioPath Medical Laboratory, our sister company, to provide precision laboratory services at reduced costs. By buying in bulk and spreading costs across our network, we ensure affordability for all,” he noted.

While highlighting the challenges and successes that have defined the company’s growth for over the years, Osho stated that LifeWORTH HMO, which began its journey in 2014, has grown significantly over the past decade.

Starting with just 2,000 lives, it now serves over 200,000 Nigerians, partnering with 1,800 healthcare providers across the country.

Despite challenges such as economic volatility and inflation, the company has remained resilient, earning accolades like the ‘HMO of the Year’ award at the 2024 NECA Awards.

Similarly, the managing director/ CEO emphasised LifeWORTH’s commitment to delivering affordable and quality healthcare while showcasing the company’s impact through medical outreach initiatives and strategic partnerships with government establishments.

“One of the major challenges we faced at the beginning was building trust—trust with our clients, providers, and partners. By the grace of God, we have not only built but sustained that trust. Since 2019, we have achieved 100 per cent retention, which means we haven’t lost a single business,” he said.

