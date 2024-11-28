Lifeworth Bags Best HMO At 2024 NECA Awards

Share

LifeWORTH HMO, Nigeria’s foremost, proactive and trustworthy HMO since 2014, has emerged as the Best HMO at the NECA Awards for the Year 2024.

The company bagged the award during the NECA Annual Employers Excellence Awards 2024 which was held in Lagos on Friday.

Against the background of the latest award, the LifeWORTH HMO has urged old and potential clients to choose a health insurance plan so as to key into some of the benefits the HMO offers.

The company stated, “At LifeWORTH HMO we believe choosing a plan should not be complicated, our mission is simple, to add value to your life by offering top-notch HMO services and support. “We believe that everyone deserves access to efficient, credible healthcare, and we’re dedicated to making that a reality.”

Lifeworth HMO is a top HMO in Nigeria, offering robust individual plans that meet the health care needs of clients, working with budgets that suit their financial standing.

Over the years, the NECA’s Excellence Award has become a hallmark of prestige, highlighting organisations that exemplify best practices in corporate governance, industrial relations and environmental sustainability.

NECA is geared towards promoting and encouraging best practices in corporate performance, people management and industrial relations practices amongst employers in Nigeria.

This is in a bid to celebrate outstanding contributions of enterprise with a view elevating them to national development. The Award provides a platform for celebrating the resilience, doggedness and outstanding performance of employers in Nigeria.

It is against this background that LifeWORTH HMO became one of the important companies that its activities and achievements were assessed by the jurors and consequently resulting in the company emerging as one of the winners that eventually bagged the 2024 award.

According to available data and information, the LifeWORTH HMO, since 2021 till date, has a 100 per cent client retention success in all its businesses. “A testament to LifeWORTH HMO’s commitment to delivering superior and exceptional services to its clients are evident.”

LifeWORTH HMO has a network of professionals who provide clients with the best quality care that they deserve. Lifeworth HMO stated that it understands that health of clients is their most valuable asset.

“That’s why we go above and beyond to provide the care you need when you need it. Our team of experienced healthcare professionals is here to help you navigate the oftencomplex world of healthcare and ensure that you get the support and treatment you need.

“We’re proud to maintain a culture of compassion and care, and we believe that this is what sets us apart from other HMO providers. We’re here to support you, every step of the way, and to help you achieve your best possible health.”

On why any prospective client should choose LifeWORTH HMO, the company stated: “We’re dedicated to improving your life, and to giving you the peace of mind that comes from knowing that you have access to the best possible healthcare.”

