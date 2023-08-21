Lifetstyle Designer, Araoluwa Popoola Unveil Showroom, Themed ‘ Unveiling Power Of Mystery And Style’

Recently, the glamorous world of fashion experienced the anticipated unveiling event of Aramanda’s showroom themed “Unveiling the Mystery of Power and Style”. The evening was an exquisite blend of sophistication, creativity, and elegance.

The event, hosted at the Dolphin Estate, witnessed a dazzling display of an enigmatic fusion of power and style; the collection showcased a harmonious interplay of bold statement pieces and refined aesthetics.

Guests were treated to an up-close view of the showroom with good food, drinks, music, and an avenue to network. Each garment in the showroom told a story, combining elements of strength and grace to redefine modern fashion.

The event was supported by Martell Cognac and attended by a prestigious guest list, including High Networth Individuals, industry leaders, celebrities, and fashion enthusiasts. His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III was among the honoured guests, praising Aramanda’s unique concept and impeccable execution.

The cutting of the ribbon was done by His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, Olori Oluwafemi Popoola, High Chief Bode Mustapha, The Osi of Egbaland, and Araoluwa Popoola, CEO of Aramanda.

“Unveiling the Mystery of Power and Style” wasn’t limited to fashion, food, and drinks. The event featured a complimentary Aramanda custom fitting experience that allowed attendees to experience the theme firsthand. A captivating fusion of lights, shadows, and intricate details created an ambiance that transported guests into a world where power met style in the most captivating way.

As the evening unfolded, the unveiling also showcased the craftsmanship and dedication of the Aramanda team and demonstrated their prowess in pushing boundaries and redefining style. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion was evident in every stitch, embellishment, and fabric choice.

The event concluded with a combination of delicious cuisine, crafted libations, and engaging conversations transforming the event’s conclusion into a memorable experience, leaving attendees with a lasting impression and a network of connections to carry forward.