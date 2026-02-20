Lifetime Learning Lowers Alzheimer’s Risk –Study

A new study from the U.S. shows that people who engage in lifelong learning have a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s and slower brain ageing.

Published in the journal ‘Neurology’, the study found that those with the highest levels of intellectual enrichment had Alzheimer’s onset delayed by five years and developed mild cognitive impairment seven years later than those with the lowest levels.

Researchers tracked over 1,900 dementia-free individuals with an average age of 80 for eight years, assessing their mental activities at various life stages. Of the participants, 551 developed Alzheimer’s, and 719 developed mild cognitive impairment.

Those with the most lifelong enrichment had a 38 per cent lower risk of Alzheimer’s and a 36 per cent lower risk of mild cognitive impairment. Lead researcher Andrea Zammit, an assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, explained, “Cognitive health in later life is strongly influenced by lifelong exposure to intellectually stimulating environments.”