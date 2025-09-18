Lifestyle’ By P Tee Money: A Five-Track EP That Refuses To Stand Still

Music critics often look for one thing when reviewing an EP: consistency. With Lifestyle, released September 2025, P Tee Money delivers more than consistency — he delivers range, innovation, and fire.

Track by track, the EP refuses to stay in one lane. Spray Money sets the mood with high-energy percussion that immediately grabs attention.

Money Dey leans into Afro-beat textures, proving P Tee Money’s grasp on authentic rhythms.

Then comes the undeniable highlight — Lifestyle. Riding on a smooth Amapiano beat, the track has become a viral sensation across Audiomack and radio. Its addictive pulse and layered soundscape ensure it’s not just a song but an anthem for the season.

Tomorrow offers a more reflective vibe, reminding listeners that great music can carry depth while still keeping the body moving.

No Space ends the journey with futuristic beats, a testament to P Tee Money’s forward-thinking artistry.

The verdict? Lifestyle is one of the strongest EPs of 2025 so far. With its balance of hits and artistry, it positions P Tee Money as not just a producer or DJ but a boundary-pushing global artist.