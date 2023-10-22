Lifestyle and Business Entrepreneur, Shafe Abosede Rewarded

The Managing Director of Oliviarose limited, Shafe Abosede recently received a special recognition award from Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN). Abosede whose Oliviarose limited offers Public Relations services, Brand management, Oliviarosegift and Bivy foods, was given the CEO personality of the year award, as a result of her humanitarian activities and entrepreneurial endeavors.

S p e a k i n g at the award presentation which took place at their the SYAN Lagos Office, the team applauded Shafe Abosede for being a game changer in her field of business and also a humanitarian with several projects done to impact the less privilege. She was described as an astute entrepreneur, humanitarian, an advocate of proudly Nigerian goods and services and believes the future is now while making everyday count.

Shafe Abosede is an entrepreneur with vast knowledge of experience in business. She has a BA Honors, Bsc from Lagos State University. Abosede has worked for multi-sports international, as a client service executive and has also worked at Blueseal Advertising, as a Brand manager, handling brands such as HaierThermocool and some PZ brands.

Portraying companies in a good limelight is a passion that she holds at heart, Hence having a background in the advertising world she puts her passion into practice. She has successfully worked with companies such as: Chapel Hill Denham, Bet9ja, Waltersmith, Hiptv, Hydroserve oil and gas, Eternaplc ,Valuejet, Novella Foundation, One78 foundation,MMA Ekpeyong Foundation Addoser mfb, One Wellness Center, Balmoral group e.t.c.

She’s also an humanitarian, founder of Oliviarose initiative and project manager for One78 Foundation. She believes strongly helping humanity the best way she can in her own little way. She is a creator of innovative life changing ideas, that makes an impact in the society.