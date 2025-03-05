Lifeless Body Of Ex-NIS CG Found In Abuja Hotel —Police

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, yesterday, said its operatives discovered the lifeless body of former Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Mr. David Parradang, in a hotel room in Abuja.

It alleged that the tragedy occurred not long after the ex-CGIS was joined by a yet-to-be identified female guest.

Parradang Late Chief Umakhihe A statement signed yesterday by the spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, read: “In light of the recent reports alleging that retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was kidnapped and subsequently killed, we wish to clarify the facts surrounding this incident to ensure accurate information is disseminated to the public.

“On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12pm, Mr Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. “He checked into the hotel, paying a sum N22,000 for one night’s stay.

“Shortly thereafter, he (allegedly) directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 4pm of the same day. “Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left.

Around 4am of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.”

“The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene.

“The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with Police investigations.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

