Lifeless Body Of 43-Year-Old Man Recovered From Well In Ilorin

The Kwara State Fire Service has recovered the lifeless body of a 43-year-old man from a domestic well in Ilorin, the state capital.

In a statement, the Fire Service spokesperson, Hassan Adekunle, said the distress call was received at about 10:29 a.m., reporting that a man had fallen into a well. Firefighters were promptly dispatched and successfully recovered the body.

The victim, identified only as Kazeem, reportedly jumped into the well while under the influence of a hard substance known locally as Colo (Colorado), shortly after returning from Eid prayers.

The body was handed over to Inspector Babatunde Amos of the C Division Police Station, Ilorin. Formal identification and claim of the body by the victim’s family are currently awaited.

Meanwhile, the Director of the State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, expressed deep sadness over the incident and urged residents to avoid drug abuse, warning that such acts often lead to tragic consequences.

