Who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man,he humbled himself,and became obedient unto death,even the death of the cross.

Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him,and given him a name which is above every name:That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,of things in heaven, and the things in earth,and things under the earth;And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord,to the glory of God the Father. Phil.2:6-11 Jesus, the Son of God came to die for our sins and took away all infirmities away so that we can be made whole in Him. After He died, He rose from the dead the third day and immediately was given a crown of glory in which all authority and decree is made through His name.

Who is this Son of man? It is Jesus, He has come seeking for the lost sheep, He has come to give life abundantly in addition with the riches of this world through Him. Allow Him find you and help you reshape back your life which was full of troubles and replaced with joy everlasting. Life is hopelessly useless without Jesus and full of crisis. A life without Christ is condemned to eternal death.

The whole universe is not complete without Christ, the Savior, with deep consideration in the heart, the life of a man in crisis Christ is absent. Life without the presence of Christ is prone to stress, breakdown, and disruption. Jesus told us in the scripture who He is and this projects us into knowing what a life without Him will be:

1. A life without Christ will be without hope, direction, ambition, and aim. People run aimlessly these days looking for a way out of their pains and sorrows. They’ve not found a way out because Christ the Way is missing.

2. A life without Christ is full of lies. Many people to- day live fake lives to show who they are not and tell lies to cover up for their inadequacies.

3. A life without Christ is lifeless. Christ is the only One who breathes His life into a man to make him a living soul. People move around today dead in their spirit and souls, without hope. John 6:35 Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”

4. A life without Christ is a life of hunger. They seek peace, love, joy, children, property, etc. They are not satisfied because Christ who satisfies is absent.

5. A life without Christ thirsts: while Christ satisfies the hunger and thirst of those who long after Him, the thirst of those without Him is unquenchable.

They read books, seek knowledge yet the thirst is not quenched because Christ who is able to quench this thirst is not there. John 8:12 When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

The Spirit and the bride say, Come! And let the one who hears say, ‘Come!’ Let the one who is thirsty come; and let the one who wishes, take the free gift of the water of life The Savior of the World, Jesus Christ, wants to be your personal deliverer. Call on Him and ask for forgiveness of your sins. Accept Jesus as the Son of God who died for your sake. Take His outstretched hand and let Him show you the promises He has for you today and forever.