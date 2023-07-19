Life of underage mechanics in Lagos

Child labour refers to the exploitation of children through any form of work that restricts and steals their childhood. It also means children working for salaries and this work can interfere with their ability to attend schools and can also affect them mentally, physically and socially. Most children are forced to work for payment because their families are facing financial challenges. One of the victims of underage labour is 15-year-old Chika Nelson.

Chika is combining schooling and working as an auto electrician at Ayobo area of Lagos State. He said that it was difficult to be working and schooling at the same time. He said: “I attend Celebrity Private School, Ayobo, Lagos State. I do not like the work I’m into. It’s my dream to become an aeronautical engineer, but my parents are discouraging me. They believe I will not get a standard education in Nigeria. So because of that, my second choice was auto engineering.

Combining my school work and working as an apprentice is stressful for me. Most times I have to skip lessons in order to be present at the mechanic workshop where I work.” According to the Child Rights Acts in Nigeria, (CRA), child labour is an offence. Child labour is the employment of a child under 18 years of age to work. With many of them employed to do adults’ jobs and then paid meagre salary for such tasking works. These works prevent the children from attaining basic education and development. In 2006, the number of child workers was estimated to be about 15 million. Experts stated that poverty was the major factor all over the word and is also what drives underage labour in Nigeria.

Child workers include street vendors, cobblers, tailors, apprentice mechanics, vulcanisers, barbers, carpenters and domestic servitude. Many children working are exposed to dangerous and unhealthy environments. Master Promise Edward is another 16-year-old worker, and he also works as a mechanic at the Ayobo area of Lagos State. In fact, he works alongside Nelson. According to him, his dream is to become a mechanical engineer. He said: “I’m not attending school right now because my parents had just withdrawn me from my former school. They are planning to enrol me in another school. This work is very stressful for me because I resume work by 8 a.m. and close by 8 p.m., Also, whenever I’m going home, I have to trek because there wouldn’t be transportation. Trekking home takes me an hour and it’s not easy for me.” Another youngster, Rasak Jamiu, 16, also works as an auto electrician at Poultry Oyinbo, Bada, Ayobo, Lagos State. He has been working there for over a year.

He said that schooling and working as a mechanic was the toughest it could ever be. He said: “I would like to continue as an auto electrician when I eventually get admission into a tertiary school. However, I preferred to be more educated than the average mechanic. Samuel Babayeju, 13, also works in the same mechanic village. He said: “I’m attending SEES Private School located at Abiola Farms.

I’m presently in senior secondary school (SS1). I’m not comfortable working as a mechanic because I would have loved to focus more on completing my education.” The Co-founder, Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN), Mr. Ebenezer M. Omejalile, said that being a mechanic itself is very tasking, because it involves lifting heavy equipment. He added:

“But in this case, the under aged are affected greatly because they work or lift this equipment which in turn causes a strain, thereby affecting their bones and joints adversely as they mature. The under aged mechanics are also at the risk of deafness due to the fact that they’re mostly exposed to loud noise which in turn affects their hearing. Mechanics, who work as underage, are liable to lose their lives or become disabled because of so many reasons: one of which could be as a result of lack of habitual use of mechanical tools. And if such tools are handled by the under aged without an iota of knowledge on how it is to be used, can lead to disability”.

He also said that most under aged mechanics are put under extreme pressure and forced to work with external forces beyond their control. In his opinion, life-threatening occurrences the child could be exposed to is acids from batteries of a car, electrocution from improper wiring in a car, being burnt from extreme heat emanating from a car’s radiator; health-threatening illnesses such as cancer if there’s a continuous exposure to carbon monoxide from a car’s exhaust pipe.