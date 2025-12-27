Life Of Fears, Tears: A Story Of Homelessness

•Every day is a struggle, says Joy, victim

•The scourge is encouraged by failure of home front –Psychologist

The dilemma homeless boys and girls face on a daily basis are dreadfully pitiable. They are condemned to a life of rejection, trauma, deprivation and poverty. ISIOMA MADIKE, who took a tour of the city, visiting some bridges, markets and hot spots, serves a story of lost souls

The street has become a sprawling abode for many. It brims with all manner of people with mixed ethnicity and has somewhat become a refuge for thieves to carry out their criminal activities.

The street has also turned into a haven for flourishing brothels, which enjoy a unique explosion that gives a gorier face to an old trade. One does not have to look too far to see that homelessness is a big problem in Nigeria’s mega city. The street boys and girls are everywhere; under the bridges and big markets.

Many of them are said to have been brought to Lagos by big ‘aunties’ while others allegedly fled to the city after being displaced by Boko Haram in the North-east of the country. An encounter with Joy, who came to Lagos to look for a better life, but found herself sleeping under a flyover in the city, tells a not so joyous story of the street. Joy, 21, from Ebonyi State, lives a semi-nomadic life within the Agege Pen Cinema Bridge vicinity.

She is always looking for a more comfortable dwelling place as she is constantly hunted by hoodlums. Her entire existence consists of surviving through the starkest poverty. She is relentlessly forced to move from one corner to the other, seeking shelter in any available empty or halfroofed shops or markets within the neighbourhood. Before long, dawn breaks and her day begins.

Her clothes are usually damp and dirty, smothered with mud, ash and faeces. The stench from her is enough to make one’s stomach churn. A bath, however, makes her feel “brand new” and for a moment she forgets her horrific existence, with conditions that resemble the lives of animals, rather than of human beings.

Finally, hunger sets in and gets the best of her. Joy hurries to a nearby junction to meet with some area boys where gridlock consistently brings the cars to a crawl. Sometimes, she would wander from car to car, begging for money. Hardly anyone gives her.

Most people despise her and call her names or hurriedly close their windows and lock their doors at the mere sight of her. She narrated her sorry story, saying, “Many Nigerians think homeless people always come from bad families, but that wasn’t the case for me. I was just 17 when my world turned upside down. I had a good career set up for me, but I was constantly bullied at school.

It was affecting my results, but I didn’t get any support from my friends. “I began to feel ashamed. I couldn’t tell my family that I was being bullied at school. I felt they would judge me. When my father passed away, it affected me badly.

We were very close, and I just couldn’t cope with my emotions anymore. All I really wanted to do was escape, so I got a one way fare to Lagos. Running away seemed like the easy option. “As I found my way to Lagos, I thought it was this great place of opportunities, but it wasn’t that at all.

The poverty was intense, and I couldn’t get any support from anyone. I didn’t know whether to kill myself or not. At that point, it felt like it was survival now. And that was it.” Joy may not have a house or apartment to live in, but she considers under the bridge to be home.

She has been living outside in the area for four years now just like other children on the street.

She said: “There are a lot of bad people, but good ones are here too. We ask passersby for money, and sometimes people are generous enough to give to us. At other times they just abuse us and zoom off.

“A lot of people treat us with contempt simply because we are street people, telling us to get something to do as they drive away. But for some of us, doing something as simple as getting a menial job is a hard task to accomplish. We have been banned in this environment from several stores and ‘bukas’, even when we have the money to pay for food and other items.

“Every day is a struggle in this homeless life, though not all homeless people can be pleasant. The signs of starvation, however, are visible on her and among her likes.

Her body is frail, and she looks sickly and malnourished. Her eyes blank, distant, and after a few drags of hemp, her mind would utterly be in excitement.

Joy would throw herself down on dirt and fall asleep in any available corner. She seemed to have stories so dark she delivered them to the hands of the streets. Stories she never ever wants to revisit but which she forever is unable to forget. The early evening is spent rummaging in the huge garbage piles on the nearby dumps; relentlessly searching for something to fill her aching belly with, before she surrenders to yet another drag of ‘gbana’, as hemp is popularly called on the streets.

Yet, Joy is just one of the many homeless youngsters in the city of Lagos. The mega city nonetheless is as interesting as it is repulsive. While so much goes on in daytime, at nights, the markets and other hot spots turn into something else. Most of these places are fearsome as rape, prostitution and drugs are served without qualms. The markets in particular, which are abode to many of them, are big but dreadful. In many of them, the environment is dirty, thickly populated and life in the neighbourhoods, rough.

Shops are largely wooden shanties interspersed with dilapidated concrete buildings. In their vicinity however, are mounts of surging heaps of refuse and a mass of terribly stinking human waste. Apart from fear of imminent outbreak of epidemic, cases of rape and illicit drugs thrive at an alarming rate in these markets, which are made up of people from different parts of the country.

The markets are, indeed, an assemblage of absurdities. They are also a mixture of destitute, miscreants, ruffians, and fraudsters. For most homeless children, especially those who reside in the markets, the fear of street urchins called area boys in local parlance is palpable.

Their activities, which most of the time are criminally oriented but often carried out in full public glare, have over the years, convinced the average Lagosian that these boys are, indeed, above the law. Ekiate, from Cross Rivers State, is supposed to be under the protective shield of a caring parent. She cut an innocent but pitiable sight as she sat looking devastated in front of a dingy shop that has somewhat become her home since she was forced by circumstance to live a life of her own.

She had followed a woman she knew only as ‘Auntie’ to Lagos. She was in search of the proverbial good life. But that was a misadventure that has permanently altered her perception of the world. That was five years ago. The ‘Auntie’, who had convinced her mother to allow Ekiate, come with her to Lagos with a promise that within a few weeks, she would be sending money home, ended up intro- ducing her to prostitution in a most cruel way. Two days after arriving La- gos, Ekiate was told it was time she started earning her pay.

The poor little girl, who was barely 13 years old when she left her native land, was taken to a decrepit brothel in the backwoods of Ketu, where ‘Auntie’ instructed that she must open her legs to men for a fee. “It was a terrible experience for me,” Ekiate narrated her rather sad story in tears, adding:

“The first man, who came to me, was hurtful and didn’t give me anything even after he forced his way. Left with no choice, I had to escape to find another means to survive. “So, a friend suggested we move to Mile-12 Market where she said we could do some odd jobs and be able to raise some money to start a trade on our own. That was how I became a member of this infamous homeless family, living the life of a destitute at the popular but notorious market.

“I did that to escape from the evil woman, to fend for myself since I didn’t fancy prostitution as a trade.” But her misery had just started. Mile-12 is a bustling market that transforms into something else at night. According to Ekiate, area boys in the locality often swoop on them and usually force them to have a ‘quickie’ at any available shop or corner. The nights, she said, are often bitingly cold outside and without clothes or any form of shelter, the cold and dark environment make it seem excruciatingly long.

She added: “We usually huddle up on a piece of cardboard and cover ourselves with a sack and a piece of plastic on top of our bodies. Any unfamiliar noise awakens us. “The constant fear of attack, robbery or what might be worse, make us keep constant vigil. A threat of rape alarmingly lurks at every night-fall.” Indeed, the dilemma these fellows face on a daily basis is dreadfully pitiable.

They are condemned to a life of rejection, trauma, deprivation and poverty. For most homeless girls, especially those who reside in the markets, prostitution, drugs and other vices have unwittingly become a pastime for them. Pelewura on Lagos Island is another big but dreadful market. Like the Mile-12 Market, the environment is dirty, densely populated, and life in the neighbourhood is rough.

Many of those who sleep in the market are from the Republic of Benin, Togo and other neighbouring countries. A Buka owner, who gave her name only as Rukayat, from Oyo State, has been in the market for years now. She is one of those who sell food along the pathways of the market.

She is about 32-year-old. But she already looks 40. The vicissitudes of daily living in the market are fast driving her to a dangerous edge. With two kids and a mother to feed, she rarely makes enough to meet her family needs. When this reporter approached her, she was suspicious, and reluctant to speak. But after settling down to eat from her makeshift shop, she became a bit relaxed and opened up in a weird fashion. Rukayat was surprised that the reporter did not know much about the market and asked if he was a stranger in Lagos.

She painted a picture of infamy associated with the market and pleaded not to let out the secret otherwise “I’ll be in soup,” she said. “Look at that little girl,” she said, pointing to a young teenager, who may not be more than 16 years of age. Her name is Basirat.

She was raped right in my presence here last night.” Herself, she claimed, was first impregnated by the rampaging area boys in the neighbourhood, who, according to her, usually take advantage of “some of us that are homeless. We sleep here as you can see and do everything here. The market has become our home as we have no place to go. “All of us in this market have one story or the other to tell, although, there are those who are here out of their own carelessness.”

As Rukayat was speaking, a young pretty girl walked past looking dejected. A quick glance could not reveal that she had garnered such a considerable but dreaded experience in life. She had gone through all the evils associated with homelessness.

She is, certainly, a beautiful girl at 15; light complexioned with radiant skin and a nice figure. At close range, the smile on her face runs contrary to the life she has led. Yet, the glow on her rosy cheeks confirmed the fact that she was very young.

However, Investigations have shown that ill treatment of children at homes might make them take to the streets in order to find solace. The end result, particularly for the girls, is usually the hawking of their bodies to support themselves. An Abuja lawyer, Udofia Akpan, blames the upsurge in street children, especially in big cities like Lagos, on what he calls diminishing morals as well as lack of parental guidance.

“This lack of parental shield propels young boys and girls into the street to start a very dangerous adventure. Many of them, sadly, would end up in armed robbery and other vices. At the end of the day, we are all losers,” he started.

A Psychologist, Amaka Egwu, reckons that the prevailing scourge of child mistreatment in the country has, to a great extent, been indirectly encouraged by the failure of the home front.

The larger society, she added, makes young girls and boys unaware of some basic dangers in the streets, especially the effects of illicit drugs. She said: “The result is what stares us all in the face today. We must either live with it or find a way around it.”