LIFE: Meet Joash Amupitan, The New INEC Chairman From Kogi State

Following the resignation of the former National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, President Bola Tinubu has nominated Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), as the new Chairman of the Commission.

New Telegraph reports that the appointment of Professor Amupitan was confirmed on Thursday, October 9, by the National Council of State.

In a statement issued by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed that this is the first time a native of Kogi State will be heading Nigeria’s electoral body.

Amupitan, who currently serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos, has spent more than three decades in academia and legal practice and hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He joined the institution in 1989 as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the ranks to become a Reader in 2003 and a Professor of Law in 2008.

Details from the University of Jos website show that the new INEC boss obtained all his degrees, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctorate, in Law from the same university.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988 after completing his programme at the Nigerian Law School, Lagos.

Amupitan’s areas of academic and professional interest include Law of Evidence, Corporate Law, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law.

He was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2014 in recognition of his contributions to the legal profession.

Beyond academics, Amupitan has held several administrative and national positions.

He has served as Dean of the Faculty of Law, Head of the Department of Public Law, and Chairman of the Committee of Deans and Directors at the University of Jos.

He has also represented the institution on several boards, including the Council of Legal Education and the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, where he served as a member of the Governing Council.

He was, until his nomination, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State.