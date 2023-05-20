Life Is About Adding Value To People, Says Emmanuel Alonge

Serial entrepreneur and entertainment lover, Emmanuel Alonge, has said that he wants to keep using his resources and platform to add value to lives. He noted that building wealth is one thing but empowering others is the bedrock of human development. According to him, his passion for welfarism was borne out of his conviction that providing necessary support for people, particularly in the entertainment sector, is something he has remained committed to.

Alonge further disclosed that he has been able to help individuals through his entrepreneurial schemes and has made remarkable impact in all the sectors he has operated in over the years, including logistics. The music maker, who has thrived in real estate, hospitality and entertainment, noted that one of the biggest lessons for him is that wealth creation without human capacity and development, is a mere jamboree that is not sustainable.

In his words, “I look at our society and I realise that it would have been a lot better and beneficial if people could show more love and kindness to the man next door. It is not like you having to tear a flesh to do this but you can make life more meaningful with a little that would not harm you in anyway. “For me, my joy rests in seeing that people are happy and fruitfully engaged in what makes them happy. If we don’t get it right, many will go astray and become a menace to the society.”